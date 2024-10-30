Major fire at British shipyard where Dreadnought nuclear submarines are built
A serious fire has broken out at the BAE Systems shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness, with two people injured. The facility is one of the largest in Europe, where nuclear submarines are built for the British Navy.
In the north-west of Britain there was a fire at the shipyard, where they build nuclear submarines. This UNN writes with reference to the BBC.
Cumbria County Police said there was a “significant fire” at the BAE Systems nuclear submarine yard.
Emergency services were called to the site in Barrow-in-Furness at around 00:44 local time.
The footage, which eyewitnesses posted on social media, shows heavy flames and thick smoke billowing out of the tall white shipyard building at night.
Police said the Devonshire Dock building, the site's main building, had been evacuated and anyone inside had been found. Two people were injured in the fire and taken to hospital with suspected smoke poisoning.
The police said there was “no nuclear threat”. However, local residents have been advised to stay indoors and keep windows closed. Traffic on the nearby Michaelson Bridge has also been blocked.
The BBC recalls that BAE Systems is Britain's largest defense company and one of the largest in the world. [The BAE Systems shipbuilding complex at Barrow-in-Furness is the second largest covered shipbuilding complex of its kind in Europe.
Four new Dreadnought-class nuclear submarines are currently under construction at the facility. And the ships to be built at the Hall also include four Vanguard-class submarines, part of the UK's Trident nuclear program.
This year, European security services suspected Russia of organizing arson and sabotage attacks on infrastructure across Europe in an attempt to destabilize the continent. European intelligence agencies have warned their governments that Russia is planning sabotage across the continent.
