"Magyar" started fulfilling the duties of the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
On June 11, Robert Brovdi, known as "Magyar", officially became the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: "Paperwork and a three-day trip to Kyiv are completed".
On Wednesday, June 11, Robert "Magyar" Brovdi began serving as the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (SBS). He announced this on Telegram, reports UNN.
Details
"I have taken over the affairs and position, and started performing the duties of the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," - wrote "Magyar".
He assured that he will continue "to serve faithfully to the People of Ukraine."
The countdown of the starting 100 days has begun, and at the same time, a challenge has been accepted and an ambitious bar has been set. We will report properly with the Team
He added that "the paperwork and a three-day trip to Kyiv are over, the Commander of the Birds is already in the Donbas, in his place", and "the population of the occupying creatures will decrease somewhat".
Recall
A few days ago, the new commander of the SBS, Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, announced a list of priority steps for 100 days.
