Magnetic storms on February 21-22 - what to prepare for those sensitive to weather changes

This weekend - from February 21 to 22 inclusive - Ukrainians should not expect powerful magnetic storms. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) NOAA.

Solar activity on February 20, 21, and 22 will be insignificant.

Friday, February 20

The Solar Flare class will remain at C2. This is a moderately weak flare that will not actively affect the well-being of weather-sensitive people.

The K-index (geomagnetic fluctuation indicator) will be at 3.2. These are normal atmospheric fluctuations.

Saturday, February 21

Compared to the previous day, the level of geomagnetic disturbance in the atmosphere will decrease and be at 2.3. Such fluctuations will be almost imperceptible to humans.

Sunday, February 22

The K-index is predicted to be at 1.7 points. This is a very insignificant indicator.

At the same time, doctors explain that weather-sensitive Ukrainians may experience a deterioration in their well-being these days. But such a condition will be provoked not by solar flares, but by sharp temperature fluctuations. After all, this week in most regions of Ukraine, low temperatures replaced the "zero" and "plus" marks on thermometers. But within a day, they were replaced by freezing rain and rain with snow, after which Ukraine was again covered with snow.

What to do when weather changes affect well-being

On such days, doctors advise:

avoid excessive physical exertion;

do not take too hot a bath, do not go to the bathhouse or sauna;

do not consume alcoholic beverages;

replace coffee with light herbal tea, compote, or mineral water;

give up fatty and fried foods, preferring broths, "light" soups, grains for garnish, and salads;

balance sleep and physical activity and sleep at least 8 hours.

Recall

A powerful G4 geomagnetic storm, the strongest in two decades, caused the aurora borealis to be visible in Canada, the northern US states, and parts of Europe, including Ukraine. This phenomenon was the result of a massive eruption of charged particles from the Sun.