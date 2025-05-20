Made weapons to protect his village from the occupiers: the court sentenced a resident of Sumy region

The Trostyanets District Court of Sumy Oblast acquitted a man of making weapons during the occupation of Trostyanets in Sumy Oblast, but found him guilty of storing weapons and gunpowder after its de-occupation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the court's press service.

The Trostyanets District Court of Sumy Oblast considered criminal proceedings against a 53-year-old resident of Kamianka village, Okhtyrka district, Sumy Oblast, who was accused of committing criminal offenses under Part 1 of Article 263 and Part 1 of Article 263-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - the statement reads.

It is noted that according to the indictment, in 2021, the man used a metal detector to find ammunition with a substance similar to gunpowder in the forest, and poured it into a plastic bottle, transferred it to his farm, where he began to store it.

In February 2022, he illegally manufactured a single-barreled muzzle-loading pistol with a wick ignition and a single-barreled muzzle-loading gun with a capsule ignition mechanism at his place of residence. He kept the homemade weapon in his garage. Also in the autumn of 2023, in the forest, near the village of Kamianka, the man found a homemade single-barreled muzzle-loading pistol with a wick ignition and began to illegally store it at his place of residence - the court reports.

Yesterday, May 19, the court issued a verdict finding the man not guilty and acquitting him of the purchase and storage of gunpowder, as well as the manufacture, carrying and storage of firearms such as muzzle-loading pistols and rifles in the period up to the de-occupation of the Trostyanets territorial community, namely until March 26, 2022.

At the same time, the man was found guilty of illegally storing weapons and explosives at his place of residence from the moment of de-occupation of the Trostyanets territorial community, and the court sentenced him to imprisonment for a term of 3 years, releasing him from serving the sentence with a probationary period of 1 year, imposing duties on the basis of Article 76 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - added the court.

It is reported that during the trial, the accused did not admit his guilt in the charges brought against him and denied the fact that he committed the crimes, noting that he was protecting Ukraine, the community and his family with his actions.

The verdict has not entered into legal force and may be appealed.

The Prosecutor's Office of Sumy Oblast stated that the man was convicted for refusing to surrender weapons after the de-occupation of Sumy Oblast.

How it all happened - the police became aware of information that a man, who had previously been convicted 6 times, including for illegal possession of ammunition and drugs, was producing weapons at his place of residence. At the same time, he does not want to voluntarily hand it over, hiding behind the need to protect himself from the enemy. Therefore, an authorized search was conducted, during which law enforcement officers seized a rifle, two pistols and 1 kg 250 g of gunpowder. The accused was tried for illegal storage of this arsenal - the Prosecutor's Office said.

Earlier

As reported by UNN, in Sumy Oblast, a man is being tried for making weapons to protect his village from a possible Russian invasion at the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine. Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, said that he would take the case under personal control.