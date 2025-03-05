Macron's trip with Zelensky and Starmer to Washington is being considered "in the near future" - Paris
Kyiv • UNN
French authorities have confirmed the possibility of a joint trip by Macron, Zelensky, and Starmer to the USA "in the near future". According to the Daily Mail, the visit could take place next week to present a joint position to Trump regarding the peace plan.
The trip of French President Emmanuel Macron with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Washington is "being considered" "in the near future," reports Le Figaro, writes UNN.
Details
The trip to Washington of Emmanuel Macron with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is "being considered," government spokesperson Sophie Primas said on Wednesday after a meeting of the French Council of Ministers.
The spokesperson did not specify the date of this trip, which is expected to take place "in the near future," while Emmanuel Macron is set to address the French people on Wednesday evening ahead of a summit dedicated to European defense in Brussels on Thursday.
Earlier
Daily Mail, citing sources, reported that as early as next week, Zelensky, Macron, and Starmer may travel together to the United States to present a joint opinion to U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the peace plan.