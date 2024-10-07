Macron urges Netanyahu to agree to ceasefire

French President Emmanuel Macron had a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He urged him to stop the attacks on the leaders of Hamas and Hezbollah. This was reported by The Washington Post, according to UNN.

The supply of weapons, the continuation of the war in Gaza and its spread to Lebanon cannot provide the security that Israelis and everyone in the region expect, - Macron told Netanyahu, according to the Elysee Palace transcript.

He added that decisive efforts must be made immediately to develop the political solutions necessary for the security of Israel and the entire Middle East.

Macron also repeated his assertion that Israel has the right to self-defense and said that attacks on it must stop.

According to a report from Netanyahu's office, the Israeli prime minister told the French president that his ally should support Israel's fight against Hezbollah, Hamas, and their biggest supporter (probably Iran).

Israel's friends are expected to support it and not impose restrictions that will only strengthen the Iranian axis of evil, - Netanyahu said in a statement.

Recall

On October 5, in an interview with a French radio station, French President Macron called for an end to the supply of weapons to Israel for operations in Gaza. He also called for the prevention of escalation in southern Lebanon and emphasized that Lebanon should not become “another Gaza.