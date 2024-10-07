ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Macron urges Netanyahu to agree to ceasefire

Macron urges Netanyahu to agree to ceasefire

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21137 views

In a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, French President Macron called for an end to attacks on Hamas and Hezbollah. Macron emphasized the need for political solutions for the security of the region.

French President Emmanuel Macron had a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He urged him to stop the attacks on the leaders of Hamas and Hezbollah. This was reported by The Washington Post, according to UNN.

The supply of weapons, the continuation of the war in Gaza and its spread to Lebanon cannot provide the security that Israelis and everyone in the region expect,

- Macron told Netanyahu, according to the Elysee Palace transcript.

He added that decisive efforts must be made immediately to develop the political solutions necessary for the security of Israel and the entire Middle East.

Macron also repeated his assertion that Israel has the right to self-defense and said that attacks on it must stop.

According to a report from Netanyahu's office, the Israeli prime minister told the French president that his ally should support Israel's fight against Hezbollah, Hamas, and their biggest supporter (probably Iran).

Israel's friends are expected to support it and not impose restrictions that will only strengthen the Iranian axis of evil,

- Netanyahu said in a statement.

Recall

On October 5, in an interview with a French radio station, French President Macron called for an end to the supply of weapons to Israel for operations in Gaza. He also called for the prevention of escalation in southern Lebanon and emphasized that Lebanon should not become “another Gaza.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
israelIsrael
lebanonLebanon
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
franceFrance
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
iranIran

