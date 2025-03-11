Macron urged the chiefs of staff of more than 30 countries to move towards planning security guarantees for Ukraine
The President of France gathered the military leadership of 30 countries in Paris to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine. The participants agreed that the guarantees should be linked to NATO capabilities.
French President Emmanuel Macron called on the military leadership of about thirty countries that met in Paris to begin developing a "plan for defining reliable security guarantees" for Ukraine in the event of a peace agreement with Russia. This was reported by the publication Le Monde citing the Élysée Palace and Le Figaro, reports UNN.
On Tuesday, March 11, French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the military leadership of about thirty countries that met in Paris.
According to the politician, it is necessary to start developing a "plan for defining reliable security guarantees" for Ukraine in the event of a peace agreement with Russia.
Macron "clarified that it is now necessary to "move from concept to plan" to define reliable security guarantees so that a strong and lasting peace is possible in Ukraine."
It is noted that the participants agreed that security guarantees "should not be separated from NATO and its capabilities."
