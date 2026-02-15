$42.990.00
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich Conference
February 14, 02:24 PM
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
February 14, 12:18 PM
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
February 14, 11:01 AM
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence
February 14, 09:35 AM
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
February 14, 08:57 AM
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Macron to attend AI summit in India and meet Modi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

French President Emmanuel Macron will attend a summit on the impact of artificial intelligence in India this week. He will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deepen ties between the countries.

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit a summit on the impact of artificial intelligence in India this week and meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deepen ties between the two countries, UNN reports, citing Bloomberg.

Details

Macron is among the heads of state, politicians, and AI leaders from around the world who will attend the summit, which begins Monday in Delhi, according to a statement from India's Ministry of External Affairs. Macron's official schedule includes a meeting with Modi.

The French leader's visit comes as India is working to diversify and deepen strategic ties beyond its long-standing military suppliers. Last week, it approved a $40 billion arms purchase, including 114 French fighter jets and missiles, Bloomberg News reported.

The planned purchases — one of the largest air force modernizations in recent years — include Dassault Aviation SA Rafale fighter jets and several hundred SCALP cruise missiles.

Macron called on Europe to strengthen its global position and criticized the US13.02.26, 21:56 • 4700 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Technology
Dassault Rafale
Storm Shadow cruise missile
Bloomberg L.P.
Delhi
India
Narendra Modi
Emmanuel Macron