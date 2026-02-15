Macron to attend AI summit in India and meet Modi

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit a summit on the impact of artificial intelligence in India this week and meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deepen ties between the two countries, UNN reports, citing Bloomberg.

Details

Macron is among the heads of state, politicians, and AI leaders from around the world who will attend the summit, which begins Monday in Delhi, according to a statement from India's Ministry of External Affairs. Macron's official schedule includes a meeting with Modi.

The French leader's visit comes as India is working to diversify and deepen strategic ties beyond its long-standing military suppliers. Last week, it approved a $40 billion arms purchase, including 114 French fighter jets and missiles, Bloomberg News reported.

The planned purchases — one of the largest air force modernizations in recent years — include Dassault Aviation SA Rafale fighter jets and several hundred SCALP cruise missiles.

