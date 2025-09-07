Macron reacted to today's Russian attack on Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron reacted to Russia's night attack, during which residential areas and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine were shelled. He promised to work with Ukraine to ensure a just and lasting peace, writes UNN with reference to the president's page on "X".

Details

Russia again sent hundreds of drones and a dozen missiles to Ukraine overnight, striking indiscriminately, including residential areas and government buildings. We think of the victims, their loved ones, and also express solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people - he wrote.

The French President noted that all partners advocate for peace, while "Russia, for its part, is increasingly fixated on the logic of war and terror."

Together with Ukraine, we will continue to do everything possible to ensure a just and lasting peace - added Macron.

Recall

On the night of September 7, Russian troops attacked Kyiv. Hits and destruction were recorded in the Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts, 2 dead are known, including a child. At least 18 people were injured. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko confirmed damage to the Ukrainian government building as a result of the night attack.