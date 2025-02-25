Macron named the factor that, in his opinion, will not allow russia to violate the peace agreement

If russia violates the future peace agreement, it will be in conflict with all participants in the peace process. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron during a joint press conference with Donald Trump, UNN reports.

Details

If there is an agreement signed by Ukraine and russia, and if russia violates this agreement, then it will be in conflict with all (countries - ed.) involved in the peace process. This is the difference, this is what did not happen in 2014 - said Macron.

Macron emphasized that peace should not mean a ceasefire without guarantees.

We also discussed with President Zelensky the details of the various stages of negotiations, and we talked about this work with our British partners, namely to deploy peacekeepers in the region as part of security guarantees. Other countries are ready to participate in this, and the solidarity of the United States, and the willingness of the United States to participate in this, is important. Thank you, Mr. President, for your willingness to work with us - said Macron.

Macron noted that discussions with Trump provide firm guarantees and an understanding that they share a common vision of achieving a lasting, sustainable peace for all.

I want to make it clear that Europe is committed to building a lasting peace. As Europeans, we are ready to participate in these security guarantees. We also know very well that Europeans have to do more for security in Europe, for defense, to share more evenly the burden of defense that your country has carried for so many years. Europeans are ready to increase investments and do more. Several leaders confirmed this to me before our meeting - Macron said.

