Macron named the factor that, in his opinion, will not allow russia to violate the peace agreement

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 2898 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 20083 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 48803 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 31079 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 106526 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 91594 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111415 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116533 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 146593 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115087 views

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 49929 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 76126 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 28716 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 103043 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 40849 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 48817 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 106528 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 146594 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 137626 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 170152 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 19002 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131552 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133487 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162083 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 141527 views
Macron named the factor that, in his opinion, will not allow russia to violate the peace agreement

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31346 views

Macron said that russia's violation of the future peace agreement would lead to conflict with all participants in the peace process. France and European partners are ready to provide security guarantees and deploy peacekeepers to Ukraine.

If russia violates the future peace agreement, it will be in conflict with all participants in the peace process. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron during a joint press conference with Donald Trump, UNN reports.

Details

If there is an agreement signed by Ukraine and russia, and if russia violates this agreement, then it will be in conflict with all (countries - ed.) involved in the peace process. This is the difference, this is what did not happen in 2014

-  said Macron.

Macron emphasized that peace should not mean a ceasefire without guarantees.

Macron says peace for Ukraine “should not mean a ceasefire without guarantees”24.02.25, 23:02 • 25272 views

We also discussed with President Zelensky the details of the various stages of negotiations, and we talked about this work with our British partners, namely to deploy peacekeepers in the region as part of security guarantees. Other countries are ready to participate in this, and the solidarity of the United States, and the willingness of the United States to participate in this, is important. Thank you, Mr. President, for your willingness to work with us

-  said Macron.

Macron noted that discussions with Trump provide firm guarantees and an understanding that they share a common vision of achieving a lasting, sustainable peace for all.

I want to make it clear that Europe is committed to building a lasting peace. As Europeans, we are ready to participate in these security guarantees. We also know very well that Europeans have to do more for security in Europe, for defense, to share more evenly the burden of defense that your country has carried for so many years. Europeans are ready to increase investments and do more. Several leaders confirmed this to me before our meeting

- Macron said.

Trump refuses to call Putin a dictator24.02.25, 21:46 • 25028 views

Anna Murashko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
franceFrance
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising