Macron says peace for Ukraine “should not mean a ceasefire without guarantees”

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 3078 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 20265 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 49124 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 31229 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 106567 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 91670 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111425 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116534 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 146620 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115087 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

© 2007 — 2024

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 50063 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 76269 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 28905 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 103068 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 41029 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 49124 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 106567 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 146620 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 137649 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 170174 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 18864 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131537 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133476 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162075 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 141521 views
Macron says peace for Ukraine “should not mean a ceasefire without guarantees”

Macron says peace for Ukraine “should not mean a ceasefire without guarantees”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 25402 views

Macron and Trump make progress in discussing peace for Ukraine, rejecting the option of surrender. Trump announces a meeting with Zelenskiy to sign a minerals deal.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that he and President Donald Trump made "significant steps forward" during today's meeting, emphasizing a common desire to build peace, but warning that this will not happen if Ukraine is forced to surrender. UNN reports this with reference to CNN.

This peace should not mean Ukraine's surrender. It should not mean a ceasefire without guarantees. This peace must ensure Ukrainian sovereignty and allow Ukraine to negotiate with other stakeholders

- Macron said at a joint press conference with Trump at the White House.

The French president praised the US leader for his "decision to work with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and to conclude such an important agreement for the United States and Ukraine on rare lands, critical minerals, and for substantive conversations with President Zelenskyy, fulfilling this key stage of reaching this agreement, which is an important commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty.

Macron added that "after speaking with President Trump, I am fully convinced that there is a way forward," saying they "share the same convictions" about establishing a lasting peace.

Trump said that he believes Macron agrees with him on "many of the most important issues," including that now is the right time to end the war.

AddendumAddendum

Trump says he may meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to sign a minerals deal this week or next week. 

This week or next week: Trump announces meeting with Zelenskiy to sign deal24.02.25, 20:12 • 23314 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
franceFrance
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

