Macron says peace for Ukraine “should not mean a ceasefire without guarantees”

French President Emmanuel Macron said that he and President Donald Trump made "significant steps forward" during today's meeting, emphasizing a common desire to build peace, but warning that this will not happen if Ukraine is forced to surrender. UNN reports this with reference to CNN.

This peace should not mean Ukraine's surrender. It should not mean a ceasefire without guarantees. This peace must ensure Ukrainian sovereignty and allow Ukraine to negotiate with other stakeholders - Macron said at a joint press conference with Trump at the White House.

The French president praised the US leader for his "decision to work with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and to conclude such an important agreement for the United States and Ukraine on rare lands, critical minerals, and for substantive conversations with President Zelenskyy, fulfilling this key stage of reaching this agreement, which is an important commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty.

Macron added that "after speaking with President Trump, I am fully convinced that there is a way forward," saying they "share the same convictions" about establishing a lasting peace.

Trump said that he believes Macron agrees with him on "many of the most important issues," including that now is the right time to end the war.

AddendumAddendum

Trump says he may meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to sign a minerals deal this week or next week.

This week or next week: Trump announces meeting with Zelenskiy to sign deal