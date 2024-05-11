Macron hints at increasing EU aid to Ukraine, as well as supplying equipment

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced the possibility of increasing EU assistance to Ukraine, as well as the delivery of equipment, UNN reports with reference to Le Progres.

According to the newspaper, Macron confirms that "we will not fight," but explains his statements about the possible deployment of troops to Ukraine.

"At some point, we have to be able to dissuade Russia from advancing further, because in Ukraine, the rule of law is also at stake, and if we allow that to happen in Ukraine, it will be the law of the fittest," he explains.

That's why we have to help more, which we're going to do in the coming weeks by delivering more equipment to the Ukrainians, but also to say at some point if the Russians go too far, all of us Europeans have to be ready to act to dissuade them - He adds.

In addition, in his 16-minute video, Macron also expresses a desire to go further on some European issues, including defense. He says that he is in favor of "creating a European defense capability, a rapid intervention force of 5,000 people that can be deployed to protect our citizens during a very serious operation" and "conducting joint exercises among Europeans.

Macron has issued a new warning to Moscow