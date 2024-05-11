Macron has issued a new warning to Moscow

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Macron has issued a new warning to Moscow

Macron has issued a new warning to Moscow

Kyiv

French President Emmanuel Macron called on European allies to be convincing and reliable in deterring Russia from continuing its offensive in Ukraine, warning that Europe must be ready to act and defend peace if Russia threatens its interests and security.

French President Emmanuel Macron called on his European allies to be convincing and trustworthy in their attitude toward Russia, UNN reports citing BFMTV.

"A new warning for Moscow," the newspaper points out.

In a video posted on Saturday, May 11, in which he answered questions from Internet users, Emmanuel Macron returned to the issue of Russia's war against Ukraine. And, as noted, the French president wanted to be firm on this issue: "today we face a huge challenge," he said.

"Ukraine has been attacked by Russia, and at some point we must be able to dissuade Russia from continuing its offensive. In Ukraine, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of this country is at stake. The rule of law also plays a role. general rules, and if we allow this to happen in Ukraine, it is the law of the strongest, and we cannot be safe, it is happening 1500 kilometers away from us," Macron said.

Also, according to Le Figaro, Macron indicated that "we should supply more equipment to Ukrainians."

According to him, the answer for Russia should be European. "It should also be said that all of us Europeans must be ready to act to convince them," Macron continued.

In conclusion, and as if returning to his comments at the beginning of the year when he called for troops to be sent to Ukraine, Macron is quoted as saying "he has returned to his short-term strategy." "No, I hope with all my might that we will not have to fight," he promises.

"We have to be persuasive and credible with our adversaries, telling them: 'If you go too far and threaten my interests, my own security, I will not rule out intervention,'" he added.

In conclusion, he said: "France is not a state of war, but a state of peace, but yes, if we want to have peace, we must protect it.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

