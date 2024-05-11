Macron has issued a new warning to Moscow

French President Emmanuel Macron called on his European allies to be convincing and trustworthy in their attitude toward Russia, UNN reports citing BFMTV.

"A new warning for Moscow," the newspaper points out.

In a video posted on Saturday, May 11, in which he answered questions from Internet users, Emmanuel Macron returned to the issue of Russia's war against Ukraine. And, as noted, the French president wanted to be firm on this issue: "today we face a huge challenge," he said.

"Ukraine has been attacked by Russia, and at some point we must be able to dissuade Russia from continuing its offensive. In Ukraine, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of this country is at stake. The rule of law also plays a role. general rules, and if we allow this to happen in Ukraine, it is the law of the strongest, and we cannot be safe, it is happening 1500 kilometers away from us," Macron said.

Also, according to Le Figaro, Macron indicated that "we should supply more equipment to Ukrainians."

According to him, the answer for Russia should be European. "It should also be said that all of us Europeans must be ready to act to convince them," Macron continued.

In conclusion, and as if returning to his comments at the beginning of the year when he called for troops to be sent to Ukraine, Macron is quoted as saying "he has returned to his short-term strategy." "No, I hope with all my might that we will not have to fight," he promises.

"We have to be persuasive and credible with our adversaries, telling them: 'If you go too far and threaten my interests, my own security, I will not rule out intervention,'" he added.

In conclusion, he said: "France is not a state of war, but a state of peace, but yes, if we want to have peace, we must protect it.

