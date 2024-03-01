Macron gathers leaders of all parliamentary parties to discuss Ukraine war

French President Emmanuel Macron gathers on March 7 the leaders of all parties in Parliament to discuss the war in Ukraine. This UNN reports with reference to Le Figaro.

The President will receive on Thursday, March 7 at 10:30 a.m. all party leaders with a group in Parliament in the format of a "Saint-Denis meeting" on the situation in Ukraine. - confirmed the Elysee Palace to Le Figaro.

The head of state received party leaders in a similar format last October, days after Hamas attacks on civilians in Israel. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal will also attend the meeting.

French President Emmanuel Macron statedthat there are no concrete plans to send Western forces to Ukraine, but it cannot be ruled out.

Macron hosted a number of European leaders and government representatives in Paris on Monday, February 26, for a meeting on Ukraine.

President Vladimir Zelensky saidthat he expects French President Emmanuel Macron to detail new ideas for strengthening Ukraine when he arrives in Kiev.