In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 15768 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 49772 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 39779 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 204753 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 185519 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 174933 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 220445 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249098 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154905 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371585 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Macron gathers leaders of all parliamentary parties to discuss Ukraine war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 103688 views

French President Emmanuel Macron gathered leaders of all parliamentary parties on March 7 to discuss the war in Ukraine and France's response.

Macron gathers leaders of all parliamentary parties to discuss Ukraine war

French President Emmanuel Macron gathers on March 7 the leaders of all parties in Parliament to discuss the war in Ukraine. This UNN reports with reference to Le Figaro.

The President will receive on Thursday, March 7 at 10:30 a.m. all party leaders with a group in Parliament in the format of a "Saint-Denis meeting" on the situation in Ukraine.

- confirmed the Elysee Palace to Le Figaro.

The head of state received party leaders in a similar format last October, days after Hamas attacks on civilians in Israel. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal will also attend the meeting.

Supplement

French President Emmanuel Macron statedthat there are no concrete plans to send Western forces to Ukraine, but it cannot be ruled out.

Macron hosted a number of European leaders and government representatives in Paris on Monday, February 26, for a meeting on Ukraine.

President Vladimir Zelensky saidthat he expects French President Emmanuel Macron to detail new ideas for strengthening Ukraine when he arrives in Kiev.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
