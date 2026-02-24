Lviv lit "Rays of Memory" over the graves of fallen Defenders on the eve of the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion

In Lviv, on the eve of the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, "Rays of Memory" were lit over the graves of fallen Ukrainian Defenders. This was reported by the Lviv City Council, informs UNN.

It is noted that, as is traditional, "Rays of Memory" were lit over the graves of Heroes in city cemeteries - light rising to the sky, symbolizing pain, sorrow, undying memory, and gratitude to the soldiers who fell in battle.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi expressed condolences and respect to the families of the fallen Heroes, and assured that as long as Lviv and the community exist, the memory of everyone who defended our land from the enemy will live on.

Rays of memory were lit in all honorary burial fields. In cemeteries in every settlement of the community - prayer and candles of memory. You are the light for the world. Eternal memory - Sadovyi wrote.

