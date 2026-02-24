Lviv lit "Rays of Memory" over the graves of fallen Defenders on the eve of the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion

$43.270.01
February 23, 05:51 PM • 12612 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
February 23, 05:38 PM • 25756 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
February 23, 05:34 PM • 21070 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
February 23, 05:17 PM • 21055 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
February 23, 03:53 PM • 16669 views
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
February 23, 03:29 PM • 13336 views
Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine
February 23, 02:58 PM • 12194 views
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
February 23, 02:29 PM • 12755 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
February 23, 01:20 PM • 45464 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
February 23, 01:02 PM • 49757 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 8852 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 10333 views
Mykolaiv police show video from the scene of the terrorist attack at the gas stationVideoFebruary 23, 09:28 PM • 7636 views
Police car exploded in Moscow, there are casualtiesVideoFebruary 23, 09:51 PM • 5066 views
Zelenskyy congratulated the new Prime Minister of the Netherlands: what the President told the youngest head of government in the country's history11:22 PM • 8414 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 24926 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 142793 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 151926 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 10397 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 8982 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideoFebruary 23, 04:51 PM • 11687 views
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideoFebruary 23, 11:24 AM • 31370 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhotoFebruary 23, 08:38 AM • 65238 views
Lviv lit "Rays of Memory" over the graves of fallen Defenders on the eve of the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

In Lviv, on the eve of the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, "Rays of Memory" were lit over the graves of fallen Ukrainian Defenders. This light symbolizes pain, sorrow, memory, and gratitude to the warriors.

Lviv lit "Rays of Memory" over the graves of fallen Defenders on the eve of the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion

In Lviv, on the eve of the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, "Rays of Memory" were lit over the graves of fallen Ukrainian Defenders. This was reported by the Lviv City Council, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that, as is traditional, "Rays of Memory" were lit over the graves of Heroes in city cemeteries - light rising to the sky, symbolizing pain, sorrow, undying memory, and gratitude to the soldiers who fell in battle.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi expressed condolences and respect to the families of the fallen Heroes, and assured that as long as Lviv and the community exist, the memory of everyone who defended our land from the enemy will live on.

Rays of memory were lit in all honorary burial fields. In cemeteries in every settlement of the community - prayer and candles of memory. You are the light for the world. Eternal memory

- Sadovyi wrote.

Recall

On February 24, temporary traffic restrictions and changes in public transport operation will be in effect in Kyiv. This is due to security measures involving foreign delegations and events dedicated to the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Washington hosted a march on the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine22.02.26, 07:25 • 11529 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyEvents
War in Ukraine
Andriy Sadovyi