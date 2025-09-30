Lviv entered the top hundred cities with sustainable and inclusive tourism practices

Lviv has received international recognition for the development of barrier-free tourism – the city has been included in the Green Destinations Top 100 list. This is a list of the best practices in the world that combine tourism, sustainability, and inclusivity. This was reported by the Lviv City Council, writes UNN.

Details

According to the city council, within the framework of the city program "Hospitality without Barriers", about two thousand employees of hotels, restaurants, and tour guides have already undergone training in inclusive service. An interactive map "Accessible City" has been created for tourists, which contains information about 76 HoReCa establishments with ramps, barrier-free entrances, and adapted restrooms.

In addition, two special tourist routes are being prepared – through the historic center of Lviv and Stryiskyi Park. They will combine physical accessibility with multimedia content: easy-to-read texts, audio guides, sign language, and alternative descriptions for people with different needs.

Being on the Green Destinations Top 100 list is not just about international recognition. It's about the changes that we, together with representatives of the hospitality industry, are making every day so that tourism in Lviv is not only high-quality but also accessible to everyone. – emphasized Khrystyna Lebed, head of the city tourism department.

