Lviv customs inspector was smuggling conscripts across the border for $3,000 - SBI

A Lviv customs inspector organized a scheme to smuggle four conscripts across the border, using an official car and knowledge of customs procedures. She charged $3,000 for her services.
An inspector of one of the posts of the Lviv customs was informed of suspicion due to the fact that she organized the illegal transfer of four men of conscription age across the border.
SBI employees, with the assistance of the State Customs Service and within the framework of international legal cooperation, informed an inspector of one of the posts of the Lviv customs, who organized the illegal transfer of four men of conscription age across the border, of suspicion
According to the SBI, in the fall of 2023, a person liable for military service approached the woman with a request to help him travel to Poland.
Using her own car, the inspector transported him to the Krakovets-Korchova checkpoint, hiding the passenger and placing a service uniform on the rear side windows. Thanks to her knowledge of the verification procedures, she managed to smuggle the man across the border unnoticed.
According to the same scheme, the inspector transferred three more conscripts. One of the "passengers" paid her $3,000 for the service.
The inspector was informed of suspicion of illegal transfer of persons across the state border (Parts 1-3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years
The illegal activity was exposed thanks to international cooperation, in particular, with the help of Polish border guards, who confirmed that the woman, who allegedly left Ukraine alone, actually arrived in Poland with "passengers" who passed control and legally entered Europe.
According to the information, an investigation is currently underway, all circumstances and the full range of persons involved are being established.
