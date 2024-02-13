Lviv Customs finds 34 undeclared starlinks worth UAH 1 million

Lviv customs officers found undeclared starlinks worth UAH 1 million. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the citizen of Ukraine, traveling from Poland through the Shehyni-Medica checkpoint, chose the "red corridor" lane for customs control, where he indicated that he was moving only a used metal box and a refrigerator.

During the inspection of the minibus in the luggage compartment, customs officers found 34 STARLINK satellite systems , as well as medical equipment of the Visiometrics and AEONMED brands. the statement said.

Customs officials drew up a report on violation of customs rules under Part 2 of Article 471 of the Customs Code of Ukraine (failure to declare goods transported across the customs border of Ukraine).

The found starlinks and medical equipment were temporarily seized.

