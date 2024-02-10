Customs officers detain a driver who tried to smuggle almost UAH 12 million worth of cigarettes to Romania

Chernivtsi customs officers detained another driver who wanted to smuggle 167,500 cigarettes to Romania for a total of almost UAH 12 million. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

Details

Yesterday, on February 9, Chernivtsi customs officers used a scanning system to detect foreign substances in an "empty" gas tanker that was planning to leave Ukraine for Romania through the Krasnoilsk-Vicova de Sus checkpoint. The total amount of tobacco products seized by customs officers from the tanker is UAH 11 million 975 thousand - customs officials say.

It is noted that the driver wanted to export 167.5 thousand cigarettes of Marble and Marlboro brands.

Customs officers drew up a report on violation of customs rules on the basis of Part 1 of Article 483 of the Customs Code of Ukraine.

Recall

