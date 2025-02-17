Lviv City Council: no plans to close schools for quarantine

There are no plans to introduce quarantine in schools in the Lviv community, despite 18% of absent students, the Lviv City Council reported on Monday, UNN reports.

As of today, about 18% of students are absent from school, of which only 15% are absent due to illness. Of course, the situation is different in each educational institution, but we consider it unnecessary to introduce quarantine restrictions in Lviv schools at this time said Andriy Zakalyuk, director of the Department of Education and Culture of the Lviv City Council.

He added that Lviv schools have autonomy, so if necessary, they can transfer one or more classes to distance learning for a few days.

On February 12, the Ministry of Health reportedthat a "local quarantine" may be introduced in 5 regions of Ukraine due to the increase in the incidence of SARS. In particular, these are Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, Khmelnytsky, and Chernivtsi regions.