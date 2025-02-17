ukenru
Lviv City Council: no plans to close schools for quarantine

Lviv City Council: no plans to close schools for quarantine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29882 views

There are no plans to introduce quarantine in the schools of the Lviv community, despite 18% of absent students. Educational institutions have the autonomy to transfer certain classes to distance learning.

There are no plans to introduce quarantine in schools in the Lviv community, despite 18% of absent students, the Lviv City Council reported on Monday, UNN reports.

As of today, about 18% of students are absent from school, of which only 15% are absent due to illness. Of course, the situation is different in each educational institution, but we consider it unnecessary to introduce quarantine restrictions in Lviv schools at this time

said Andriy Zakalyuk, director of the Department of Education and Culture of the Lviv City Council.

He added that Lviv schools have autonomy, so if necessary, they can transfer one or more classes to distance learning for a few days.

Schools in Lviv region switch to remote learning due to SARS outbreak17.02.25, 11:34 • 24469 views

Addendum

On February 12, the Ministry of Health reportedthat a "local quarantine" may be introduced in 5 regions of Ukraine due to the increase in the incidence of SARS. In particular, these are Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, Khmelnytsky, and Chernivtsi regions. 

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCOVID-19Health
lvivLviv

