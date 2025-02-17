Schools in Lviv region switch to remote learning due to SARS outbreak

In the Lviv region, general secondary education institutions have decided to switch to distance learning - from February 18 for 11 days. This was stated by the director of the Department of Education and Science of the Lviv RSA, Oleh Paska, during a briefing on Monday, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Since we have information from the control center that the age group most affected by the virus is children from grades 1 to 6-7, the regional administration's commission on emergency situations has decided that general secondary education institutions should switch to remote education for 11 days. That is, from Tuesday to Friday (February 28 - ed.) - Paska said.

According to Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv RMA, the regional administration's commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergencies decided to switch secondary schools in Lviv to distance learning for 11 days from February 18.

"The reason is a sharp increase in SARS cases in the region. "Over the past week, more than 15,000 cases were recorded, which is 22% more than a week earlier. This means that the incidence rate is very high," he emphasized.

"They are also introducing a 'mask regime' in hospitals, restricting patient visits and banning mass events indoors. I ask everyone to follow these requirements for their own safety. Take care of yourself!" - Kozitsky wrote on Telegram.