Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 14435 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 55484 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 79454 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 107387 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 79564 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118537 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101329 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113105 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116749 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154046 views

Schools in Lviv region switch to remote learning due to SARS outbreak

Schools in Lviv region switch to remote learning due to SARS outbreak

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24470 views

In Lviv region, schools will be switched to distance learning from February 18 to 28 due to a sharp increase in SARS cases. The incidence has increased by 22%, with more than 15,000 cases reported in a week.

In the Lviv region, general secondary education institutions have decided to switch to distance learning - from February 18 for 11 days. This was stated by the director of the Department of Education and Science of the Lviv RSA, Oleh Paska, during a briefing on Monday, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Since we have information from the control center that the age group most affected by the virus is children from grades 1 to 6-7, the regional administration's commission on emergency situations has decided that general secondary education institutions should switch to remote education for 11 days. That is, from Tuesday to Friday (February 28 - ed.)

- Paska said.

According to Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv RMA, the regional administration's commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergencies decided to switch secondary schools in Lviv to distance learning for 11 days from February 18.

"The reason is a sharp increase in SARS cases in the region. "Over the past week, more than 15,000 cases were recorded, which is 22% more than a week earlier. This means that the incidence rate is very high," he emphasized.

"They are also introducing a 'mask regime' in hospitals, restricting patient visits and banning mass events indoors. I ask everyone to follow these requirements for their own safety. Take care of yourself!" - Kozitsky wrote on Telegram.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyCOVID-19Health
lvivLviv

