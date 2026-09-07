Oleh Luzhnyi, head of the Professional Football Committee of the Ukrainian Association of Football, has taken charge of Ukraine's U-19 youth national team, replacing Dmytro Mykhailenko in the position. This was reported by the UAF press service, according to UNN.

Oleh Luzhnyi has taken charge of Ukraine's U-19 youth national team. The team will soon play its first matches under the new head coach. Ukraine's U-19 team is set to hold a training camp and play three friendly matches at a tournament in Spain: against Sweden on September 24, Germany on September 27, and Scotland on September 30 - the statement reads.

In November, Ukraine's U-19 team will continue its qualification campaign for the 2027 European Championship. The opponents of our team in the second group stage will be the national teams of Italy, Israel, and Romania.

Additional information

Luzhnyi previously coached Kyiv's "Dynamo," as well as Simferopol's "Tavriya" and Lviv's "Karpaty."

Since January 2024, Luzhnyi has headed the UAF Professional Football Committee.

We remind you

The Executive Committee of the Ukrainian Association of Football appointed Dmytro Mykhailenko as head coach of Ukraine's U-21 national football team. Before that, Mykhailenko worked as the coach of Ukraine's U-19 team.