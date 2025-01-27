ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 64252 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 87844 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106013 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109079 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 128755 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103285 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133353 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103707 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113393 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116962 views

lukashenko wins the presidential election in belarus for the 7th time

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26817 views

The Central Election Commission of Belarus has announced the preliminary results of the presidential election, where Lukashenko received 86.82% of the vote. Other candidates received less than 4%, and voter turnout exceeded 85%.

The Central Election Commission has announced the preliminary results of the presidential election in Belarus. It is stated that 86.82% of voters voted for Alexander Lukashenko.

Transmits to UNN with reference to the Central Election Commission of Belarus.

Details

The Central Election Commission of Belarus has confirmed the seventh “triumph” of Alyaksandr Lukashenka in the presidential election. According to the preliminary data of the CEC, 86.82% of the voters of Belarus voted for Alyaksandr Lukashenka . However, 3.6% of voters cast their votes “against all” . Also, at the moment, according to the officially announced results, the remaining candidates received within 4%. As for the voter turnout, we are talking about more than 85%.

For reference

Four other names were mentioned in the voting lists. First secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Belarus Sergei Sirankov gained 3.21%, chairman of the Belarusian Liberal Democratic Party Oleh Gaidukevich - 2.02%, former member of the National Assembly Hanna Kanopatskaya - 1.86%, chairman of the Belarusian Party of Labor and Justice Alexander Khizhnyak - 1.74%.

It is planned that the election results in Belarus will be announced on February 3.

Exit polls show 87.6% of voters voted for Lukashenka in the presidential election in Belarus26.01.25, 19:57 • 39674 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

Contact us about advertising