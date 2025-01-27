lukashenko wins the presidential election in belarus for the 7th time

The Central Election Commission has announced the preliminary results of the presidential election in Belarus. It is stated that 86.82% of voters voted for Alexander Lukashenko.

Transmits to UNN with reference to the Central Election Commission of Belarus.

Details

The Central Election Commission of Belarus has confirmed the seventh “triumph” of Alyaksandr Lukashenka in the presidential election. According to the preliminary data of the CEC, 86.82% of the voters of Belarus voted for Alyaksandr Lukashenka . However, 3.6% of voters cast their votes “against all” . Also, at the moment, according to the officially announced results, the remaining candidates received within 4%. As for the voter turnout, we are talking about more than 85%.

For reference

Four other names were mentioned in the voting lists. First secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Belarus Sergei Sirankov gained 3.21%, chairman of the Belarusian Liberal Democratic Party Oleh Gaidukevich - 2.02%, former member of the National Assembly Hanna Kanopatskaya - 1.86%, chairman of the Belarusian Party of Labor and Justice Alexander Khizhnyak - 1.74%.

It is planned that the election results in Belarus will be announced on February 3.

Exit polls show 87.6% of voters voted for Lukashenka in the presidential election in Belarus