lukashenko voted in the pseudo-election of the president of belarus

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has voted in the pseudo-presidential election, UNN reports.

According to BelTA, Lukashenka arrived at the polling station, which is located in the building of the Belarusian State University of Physical Culture.

The Belarusian dictator traditionally "votes" in this area.

Later it became known that Lukashenko had already voted.

In addition, while at the polling station, the Belarusian dictator anticipated journalists' questions about who he voted for: "If you want to ask me who I voted for, I have to tell you honestly - for everyone!"

