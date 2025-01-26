ukenru
lukashenko voted in the pseudo-election of the president of belarus

lukashenko voted in the pseudo-election of the president of belarus

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 86190 views

Belarusian dictator Lukashenko voted in the presidential election in the building of the Belarusian State University of Physical Education. When asked by journalists, he said that he had voted “for everyone.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has voted in the pseudo-presidential election, UNN reports.

According to BelTA, Lukashenka arrived at the polling station, which is located in the building of the Belarusian State University of Physical Culture.

Expert reveals why Lukashenko will be "painted" to win the election in Belarus

The Belarusian dictator traditionally "votes" in this area.

Later it became known that Lukashenko had already voted.

In addition, while at the polling station, the Belarusian dictator anticipated journalists' questions about who he voted for: "If you want to ask me who I voted for, I have to tell you honestly - for everyone!"

belarus holds presidential election with five candidates

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World

