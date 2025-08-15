Lukashenka's office stated that Trump agreed to come to Minsk with his family

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenka, invited US President Donald Trump and his family to Minsk – Trump accepted this invitation. This was reported by the Telegram channel "Pool of the First", according to UNN.

The leaders of the two countries discussed bilateral agenda issues, regional topics, and the situation in hot spots, including Ukraine. An agreement was reached to continue contacts. The President of Belarus invited Donald Trump and his family to Minsk, and this invitation was accepted. - the message says.

Recall

US President Donald Trump held a conversation with the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenka. Trump thanked him for the release of political prisoners and also discussed a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.