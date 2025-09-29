$41.480.01
Exclusive
02:44 PM
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
01:55 PM
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Exclusive
12:39 PM
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
11:33 AM
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
10:00 AM
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
September 29, 07:20 AM
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
September 29, 05:05 AM
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
Tags
Authors
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Lubynets reminded the world about Russia's persecution of indigenous peoples in Crimea: over 220 detained and hundreds of destroyed shrines

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1406 views

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubynets reported on mass violations of the rights of indigenous peoples and national minorities in Crimea since 2014. Over 220 Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars have been detained, and at least 700 religious sites have been destroyed or damaged.

Lubynets reminded the world about Russia's persecution of indigenous peoples in Crimea: over 220 detained and hundreds of destroyed shrines

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets called on Russia to stop persecuting indigenous peoples and national minorities in the country. He spoke at the UN interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, emphasizing systemic human rights violations by the aggressor state. Lubinets announced this on his Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

The Ombudsman stated that since 2014, Russia has massively violated the rights of indigenous peoples and national minorities in Ukraine, including illegal abductions and imprisonments. According to him, more than 220 Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars have been detained in Crimea without legal grounds.

The world must react to Russia's violation of international law: Lubinets on the attack on the humanitarian mission04.09.25, 19:11 • 4686 views

The Ombudsman also emphasized that the Russian Federation violates the religious rights of citizens by deliberately attacking religious sites. 

At least 700 such buildings have been destroyed or damaged. And these figures are not final 

– noted Lubinets.

Speaking on an international platform, the Ombudsman called on the world community to demand that Russia immediately stop persecuting residents of temporarily occupied territories on national and religious grounds.

We must unite our efforts to protect people's rights! 

– he emphasized.

His speech was part of the UN interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which underscores the importance of an international response to human rights violations in Ukraine.

The international community must react immediately: the ombudsman sent letters to the UN and the ICRC regarding the shooting of a family in Donetsk region24.09.25, 15:35 • 5334 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations
Crimea
Ukraine