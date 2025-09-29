Lubynets reminded the world about Russia's persecution of indigenous peoples in Crimea: over 220 detained and hundreds of destroyed shrines
Kyiv • UNN
Ombudsman Dmytro Lubynets reported on mass violations of the rights of indigenous peoples and national minorities in Crimea since 2014. Over 220 Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars have been detained, and at least 700 religious sites have been destroyed or damaged.
Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets called on Russia to stop persecuting indigenous peoples and national minorities in the country. He spoke at the UN interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, emphasizing systemic human rights violations by the aggressor state. Lubinets announced this on his Telegram, writes UNN.

The Ombudsman stated that since 2014, Russia has massively violated the rights of indigenous peoples and national minorities in Ukraine, including illegal abductions and imprisonments. According to him, more than 220 Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars have been detained in Crimea without legal grounds.
The Ombudsman also emphasized that the Russian Federation violates the religious rights of citizens by deliberately attacking religious sites.
At least 700 such buildings have been destroyed or damaged. And these figures are not final
Speaking on an international platform, the Ombudsman called on the world community to demand that Russia immediately stop persecuting residents of temporarily occupied territories on national and religious grounds.
We must unite our efforts to protect people's rights!
His speech was part of the UN interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which underscores the importance of an international response to human rights violations in Ukraine.
