The international community must react immediately: the ombudsman sent letters to the UN and the ICRC regarding the shooting of a family in Donetsk region

The killing of civilians and the use of a child as cover is a war crime and a crime against humanity for which there is no justification. This is how Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, reacted to the shooting of a family in Donetsk region and added that he had sent official letters to the UN and the ICRC, UNN reports.

Context

A video published by the Third Army Corps with alleged radio intercepts of Russian military conversations is circulating on social media.

According to this recording, during the assault on the settlement of Shandyholove in Donetsk region, Russian soldiers received an order from their commander: "kill everyone indiscriminately." The occupiers broke into a residential building of peaceful people, shot the parents, and took the girl and used her as a human shield during the subsequent assault.

Addendum

According to the ombudsman, the actions of the occupiers "are a cynical violation of international humanitarian law, the Fourth Geneva Convention on the Protection of Civilian Persons, and all customs of warfare. The killing of civilians and the use of a child as cover is a war crime and a crime against humanity for which there is no justification."