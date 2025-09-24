$41.380.00
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
11:17 AM • 4858 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
11:04 AM • 11585 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 10660 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
08:38 AM • 19331 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 15010 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
06:56 AM • 16555 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
September 24, 06:43 AM • 14372 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
September 23, 07:19 PM • 26812 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 44857 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
Publications
Exclusives
The international community must react immediately: the ombudsman sent letters to the UN and the ICRC regarding the shooting of a family in Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 408 views

Dmytro Lubinets reacted to the shooting of a family in Donetsk region by Russians, calling it a war crime and a crime against humanity. He sent official letters to the UN and the ICRC.

The international community must react immediately: the ombudsman sent letters to the UN and the ICRC regarding the shooting of a family in Donetsk region

The killing of civilians and the use of a child as cover is a war crime and a crime against humanity for which there is no justification. This is how Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, reacted to the shooting of a family in Donetsk region and added that he had sent official letters to the UN and the ICRC, UNN reports.

Context

A video published by the Third Army Corps with alleged radio intercepts of Russian military conversations is circulating on social media.

According to this recording, during the assault on the settlement of Shandyholove in Donetsk region, Russian soldiers received an order from their commander: "kill everyone indiscriminately." The occupiers broke into a residential building of peaceful people, shot the parents, and took the girl and used her as a human shield during the subsequent assault.

Addendum

According to the ombudsman, the actions of the occupiers "are a cynical violation of international humanitarian law, the Fourth Geneva Convention on the Protection of Civilian Persons, and all customs of warfare. The killing of civilians and the use of a child as cover is a war crime and a crime against humanity for which there is no justification."

I have already sent official letters to the UN and the ICRC. The international community must immediately react to these brutal crimes of Russia.

- Lubinets summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
International Committee of the Red Cross
United Nations
Ukraine