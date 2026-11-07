Lubinets and Melania Trump discussed the return of civilians from Russian captivity

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets discussed in Washington with U.S. First Lady Melania Trump not only the return of Ukrainian children and support for humanitarian initiatives, but also new opportunities for returning Ukrainian civilians whom russia is illegally holding captive. The ombudsman reported this on Telegram, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, this is one of the most difficult categories to return, because, unlike prisoners of war, there is no effective international mechanism for exchanging civilians.

That is why we focused on finding new formats of cooperation that could help return these people home. Together with the Ukrainian delegation, we presented our proposals and discussed further steps for cooperation - Lubinets said.

He expressed the belief that joint work with Melania Trump would bring "new results that we will be able to report as early as the near future."

We remind you

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets met with U.S. First Lady Melania Trump in Washington, where they discussed continuing humanitarian missions and the return of Ukrainian citizens from russia.

Melania Trump received an order from Ukraine and handed letters to Zelenskyy and Putin