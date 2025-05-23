Lubynets reported details of the first large-scale prisoner exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets announced the first return home of Ukrainian prisoners as part of the "1000 for 1000" format. In total, 390 people returned to their homeland, writes UNN with reference to the Office of the Ombudsman.

Details

390 Ukrainians are at home! Ukraine is taking back some of its citizens as a result of agreements in Turkey to return 1,000 of its citizens by each side - said Lubinets.

According to the Ombudsman, the exchange was made possible thanks to the persistent work of Ukrainian state bodies involved in the activities of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

I emphasize that employees of the Office of the Ombudsman were present at the exchange site to monitor the observance of human rights in accordance with the norms of international humanitarian law, in particular the Geneva Conventions - said Lubinets.

He also reminded that the returned Ukrainians have a number of rights. In case of any violations, they should contact the Office of the Ombudsman.

Congratulations to those who today, on Heroes Day, after long months of captivity, have the opportunity to be at home! - said Lubinets.

Who was returned

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War provided the first details about the people who were released from Russian captivity.

270 Defenders are returning home - these are servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including the Navy, Airborne Assault Forces, Territorial Defense Forces, as well as the National Guard of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. The released defenders defended our land in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, Kherson directions, and also took part in battles in the Chernihiv, Sumy and Kyiv regions - clarified in the Coordination Center.

It is also reported that among those released today are 3 women and 387 men.

Those released from Russian captivity will undergo a medical examination, receive assistance with physical and psychological rehabilitation, all due payments for the entire time they were in captivity, and will be reintegrated into society - the statement reads.

Addition

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Ukraine has returned 390 people from captivity today. The exchange is expected to continue on Saturday and Sunday.