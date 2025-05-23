Lubynets reported details of the first large-scale prisoner exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format

$41.500.06
46.930.01
ukenru
Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 22181 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

02:05 PM • 22537 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

12:17 PM • 29543 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

11:54 AM • 45184 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
11:31 AM • 42514 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
10:55 AM • 42541 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 44783 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 08:36 AM • 45404 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

May 23, 07:04 AM • 144890 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 06:30 AM • 66801 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1m/s
45%
747mm
Popular news

IMF is preparing to allocate about $520 million to Ukraine in a new tranche under the EFF

May 23, 07:58 AM • 24316 views

In Norway, a 135-meter cargo ship dropped anchor in a man's yard

May 23, 08:37 AM • 31439 views

"VIA Gra" ceases to exist: the band ends its career with the single "Galileo"

May 23, 09:25 AM • 86092 views

Beating of a veteran in Lviv region: 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade demands punishment for attackers

10:16 AM • 15016 views

Trump threatens Apple with 25% duty if iPhones are not manufactured in the USA

12:05 PM • 69048 views
Publications

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

02:43 PM • 22181 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 144890 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 241218 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 321561 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive

May 22, 09:24 AM • 310637 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Lionel Messi

Ruslan Kravchenko

Oleh Syniehubov

Mykhailo Podolyak

Yulia Sviridenko

Actual places

Kyiv

Odesa Oblast

Dnipro

Sumy Oblast

Odesa

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

03:23 PM • 5598 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

02:47 PM • 9840 views

"VIA Gra" ceases to exist: the band ends its career with the single "Galileo"

May 23, 09:25 AM • 86212 views

Aaron Taylor-Johnson becomes Omega ambassador: a hint at the role of Bond?

May 22, 02:34 PM • 124896 views

Chris Brown is out on bail: the singer's world tour may resume

May 22, 11:16 AM • 166387 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Telegram

TikTok

The Guardian

Mi-8

Lubynets reported details of the first large-scale prisoner exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format

Kyiv • UNN

 • 792 views

Ombudsman Lubinets reported on the return of 390 Ukrainian prisoners under the "1000 for 1000" format. Among those released are 270 military personnel from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, border guards, and three women.

Lubynets reported details of the first large-scale prisoner exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets announced the first return home of Ukrainian prisoners as part of the "1000 for 1000" format. In total, 390 people returned to their homeland, writes UNN with reference to the Office of the Ombudsman.

Details

390 Ukrainians are at home! Ukraine is taking back some of its citizens as a result of agreements in Turkey to return 1,000 of its citizens by each side

- said Lubinets.

According to the Ombudsman, the exchange was made possible thanks to the persistent work of Ukrainian state bodies involved in the activities of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

I emphasize that employees of the Office of the Ombudsman were present at the exchange site to monitor the observance of human rights in accordance with the norms of international humanitarian law, in particular the Geneva Conventions

- said Lubinets.

He also reminded that the returned Ukrainians have a number of rights. In case of any violations, they should contact the Office of the Ombudsman.

Congratulations to those who today, on Heroes Day, after long months of captivity, have the opportunity to be at home!

- said Lubinets.

Who was returned

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War provided the first details about the people who were released from Russian captivity.

270 Defenders are returning home - these are servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including the Navy, Airborne Assault Forces, Territorial Defense Forces, as well as the National Guard of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. The released defenders defended our land in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, Kherson directions, and also took part in battles in the Chernihiv, Sumy and Kyiv regions

- clarified in the Coordination Center.

It is also reported that among those released today are 3 women and 387 men.

Those released from Russian captivity will undergo a medical examination, receive assistance with physical and psychological rehabilitation, all due payments for the entire time they were in captivity, and will be reintegrated into society

- the statement reads.

Addition

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Ukraine has returned 390 people from captivity today. The exchange is expected to continue on Saturday and Sunday.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWarNews from social networks
National Guard of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$64.63
Bitcoin
$108,924.90
S&P 500
$5,792.97
Tesla
$337.34
Газ TTF
$35.98
Золото
$3,359.81
Ethereum
$2,579.70