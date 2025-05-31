Love affair: In Lviv region, a woman cheated a soldier from Odesa for almost a million hryvnias

$41.530.06
Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification
May 30, 04:58 PM

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM

A fighter from "Birds of Magyar" destroyed a Russian "Grad" system with 40 rockets of ammunition with one drone: an impressive video

May 30, 02:47 PM

Gerry Weber closes all stores in Germany due to bankruptcy

May 30, 03:41 PM

The Armed Forces of Ukraine do not have anti-drone nets in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions - Zhorin

May 30, 03:50 PM
The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM • 101568 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Hakan Fidan

Donald Trump

Andriy Yermak

Lindsey Graham

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Istanbul

Kyiv

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM
Truth Social

Facebook

The New York Times

Telegram

Hryvnia

Love affair: In Lviv region, a woman cheated a soldier from Odesa for almost a million hryvnias

Kyiv • UNN

 • 506 views

A 39-year-old woman created a fake account and extorted money from a 21-year-old soldier. First she asked for treatment, then she took possession of the card.

Love affair: In Lviv region, a woman cheated a soldier from Odesa for almost a million hryvnias

In the Lviv region, a 39-year-old woman, through a fake account on a social network, seized money and a bank card from a 21-year-old serviceman from Odesa. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from the Lviv region police.

Details

It is noted that the perpetrator is a resident of one of the villages of the Stryi district of the Lviv region. As law enforcement officers established, the accused created a fake page on one of the social networks, and later, posing as another person and publishing photos of another woman, met a 21-year-old resident of Odesa - a serviceman.

During the correspondence, the perpetrator created an illusion of close relationships with the man and began to periodically ask him to transfer funds to her bank account under various fabricated pretexts - allegedly for the funeral of her brother, for the treatment of injuries allegedly sustained by her in a traffic accident, etc. In this way, the woman received funds from the victim in the total amount of almost 130 thousand hryvnias

- the message says.

The police indicated that over time, the "appetites" of the accused grew and she asked the serviceman to transfer his bank card to her so that she could buy a house in which they could later live together. After receiving the card, the woman withdrew almost 800 thousand hryvnias from the account.

She appropriated all these funds and spent them at her own discretion

- the law enforcement officers noted.

The police added that the perpetrator has been notified of suspicion of a number of criminal offenses. The maximum punishment that threatens the suspect is imprisonment for up to eight years.

Let us remind you

Kyiv police exposed a group of apartment fraudsters. The fraudsters used fake documents and front men. It has been established that members of the criminal group illegally seized at least four apartments and tried to seize two more. The four dealers face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The number of payment card fraud cases in Ukraine has decreased, but the amount of losses has increased - NBU 12.05.25, 15:50 • 2213 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Odesa
