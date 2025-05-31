Love affair: In Lviv region, a woman cheated a soldier from Odesa for almost a million hryvnias

In the Lviv region, a 39-year-old woman, through a fake account on a social network, seized money and a bank card from a 21-year-old serviceman from Odesa. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from the Lviv region police.

Details

It is noted that the perpetrator is a resident of one of the villages of the Stryi district of the Lviv region. As law enforcement officers established, the accused created a fake page on one of the social networks, and later, posing as another person and publishing photos of another woman, met a 21-year-old resident of Odesa - a serviceman.

During the correspondence, the perpetrator created an illusion of close relationships with the man and began to periodically ask him to transfer funds to her bank account under various fabricated pretexts - allegedly for the funeral of her brother, for the treatment of injuries allegedly sustained by her in a traffic accident, etc. In this way, the woman received funds from the victim in the total amount of almost 130 thousand hryvnias - the message says.

The police indicated that over time, the "appetites" of the accused grew and she asked the serviceman to transfer his bank card to her so that she could buy a house in which they could later live together. After receiving the card, the woman withdrew almost 800 thousand hryvnias from the account.

She appropriated all these funds and spent them at her own discretion - the law enforcement officers noted.

The police added that the perpetrator has been notified of suspicion of a number of criminal offenses. The maximum punishment that threatens the suspect is imprisonment for up to eight years.

