“Looking forward to it": Trump, Trudeau call ahead of G7 meeting

US President Donald Trump had a phone conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the eve of an online meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) heads of state. This was reported by CNN with reference to a statement by the White House press service, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that during the conversation, the leaders said they were "looking forward" to the conversation, which will be timed to coincide with the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"Prime Minister Trudeau agreed with President Trump's idea of ending the war," the statement said.

Context

Recently, the President of the United States Donald Trump once again raised a topic that has caused a mixed reaction: the possibility of Canada joining the 51st state of the United States. During a recent speech, he did not ignore the Canadian national anthem, expressing his opinion that Canadians may someday adopt the American version of the anthem as part of the new reality of accession.

Recall

Earlier , Donald Trump confirmed his intention to join the United States as the 51st state. According to him, the United States loses $200 billion a year because of Canada.

