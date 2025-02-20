Trudeau: Canada will always defend Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has defended Ukraine and assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of his support. This was reported by The Hill with reference to Trudeau's statement, UNN reports.

It is noted that in a video message posted on social media, Trudeau clearly stated that "Canada and our allies" are united in supporting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and opposing Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Canada and our allies unequivocally oppose Vladimir Putin's illegal, immoral, and unjust violations of the international order - Trudeau said.

"I look forward to meeting with my European partners in a few hours to talk about how we will continue to unequivocally stand up for Ukraine, and for the rules that keep us all safe," the politician continued.

Trudeau strongly defended the "rules-based order" that, in his words, has kept the world safe for the past almost a century.

Ukrainians have fought and died not only to defend their sovereignty, their territorial integrity. They also fought to defend the rules-based order that has provided security for all of us around the world for nearly 80 years - said the Prime Minister of Canada.

"This period of peace, stability, and prosperity for the whole world is due to the fact that we had rules about borders, about not invading neighboring countries, which Russia decided to deliberately violate several years ago.

Trudeau posted the video on his X-account, writing: "Canada will always stand by Ukraine.

As The Hill writes , the unwavering show of support for Ukraine comes amid an escalating verbal spat between Trump and Zelensky in recent days and as the Trump administration tries to negotiate an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

