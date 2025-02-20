Trudeau: Canada will always defend Ukraine

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 40323 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 65335 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103743 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 69354 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115968 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100742 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112926 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116668 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152422 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115159 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 66668 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109159 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 81038 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 46960 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 74446 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103751 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115976 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152426 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143156 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175547 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 33457 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 74446 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133945 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135829 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164134 views
Actual
Trudeau: Canada will always defend Ukraine

Trudeau: Canada will always defend Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32515 views

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released a video message reaffirming his support for Ukraine and condemning Russia's actions. He emphasized the importance of protecting the international order that has ensured peace for 80 years.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has defended Ukraine and assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of his support. This was reported by The Hill with reference to Trudeau's statement, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that in a video message posted on social media, Trudeau clearly stated that "Canada and our allies" are united in supporting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and opposing Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Canada and our allies unequivocally oppose Vladimir Putin's illegal, immoral, and unjust violations of the international order

- Trudeau said.

"I look forward to meeting with my European partners in a few hours to talk about how we will continue to unequivocally stand up for Ukraine, and for the rules that keep us all safe," the politician continued.

Trudeau strongly defended the "rules-based order" that, in his words, has kept the world safe for the past almost a century.

Ukrainians have fought and died not only to defend their sovereignty, their territorial integrity. They also fought to defend the rules-based order that has provided security for all of us around the world for nearly 80 years

- said the Prime Minister of Canada.

"This period of peace, stability, and prosperity for the whole world is due to the fact that we had rules about borders, about not invading neighboring countries, which Russia decided to deliberately violate several years ago.

Trudeau posted the video on his X-account, writing: "Canada will always stand by Ukraine.

As The Hill writes , the unwavering show of support for Ukraine comes amid an escalating verbal spat between Trump and Zelensky in recent days and as the Trump administration tries to negotiate an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Recall

French President met with the leaders of the EU, Canada, Iceland and Norway to discuss support for Ukraine. The participants expressed a united position and readiness to take responsibility for peace in Europe.

EU Ambassador : Changes in US-EU relations will not affect support for Ukraine19.02.25, 13:15 • 45001 view

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
european-unionEuropean Union
canadaCanada
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising