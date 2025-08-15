$41.450.06
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with PutinPhoto
11:40 AM • 11682 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 20918 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 19066 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 31768 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 26171 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 64620 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 98814 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 57189 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 194910 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Publications
Exclusives
London wants to become the new home for the Super Bowl: British Ambassador to the USA launched sports diplomacy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 358 views

British Ambassador to Washington Peter Mandelson is lobbying for the Super Bowl to be held in London. This will strengthen the city's status as a global sports capital and attract American fans.

London wants to become the new home for the Super Bowl: British Ambassador to the USA launched sports diplomacy

British Ambassador to Washington Peter Mandelson has launched a large-scale campaign to move the NFL's main game – the Super Bowl – outside the US for the first time in history. He proposes London as the venue for the legendary game to strengthen the city's status as a global sports capital.

This was reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

In diplomacy, Peter Mandelson decided to act unconventionally – not only to develop political and economic ties, but also to win the hearts of Americans through sports.

Speaking at a meeting of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, the British ambassador to the US admitted that since February he has been actively lobbying for the idea of holding the first Super Bowl outside America. And, in his opinion, London is the best place for this.

I want the Super Bowl to be held in Great Britain. I don't care when it happens, but I want it to be announced while I am ambassador

– added Mandelson.

A similar idea was supported last year by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, emphasizing that hosting the Super Bowl would strengthen the city's image as the "sports capital of the world" and attract thousands of American fans to Europe.

Although Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will already host two NFL games in October, the 2026 season final is scheduled for Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

For more than half a century of its existence, the Super Bowl has never left the US, and that is what Mandelson wants to change. British politicians are not for the first time seeking prestigious sporting events. For example, Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump, proposed holding the Open Championship in golf at Trump's course in Turnberry, Scotland.

However, the tournament organizers rejected the idea due to logistical difficulties and doubts about commercial viability. The Super Bowl in London could become not only a sporting sensation, but also a large-scale diplomatic gesture that would connect the Atlantic through a game considered sacred in America.

Tom Brady plans a sensational return to sports: the NFL legend is aiming for gold at the 2028 Olympics23.05.25, 10:32 • 2415 views

