London to host International Film Festival "Women and the World": a star-studded jury
Kyiv • UNN
From November 6 to 12, 2025, London will host the International Film Festival "Women and the World", founded by Ukrainian women. The jury includes Oscar winner Peter Straughan and other prominent film figures.
From November 6 to 12, 2025, London will host the International Film Festival "Women and the World" (IFFWW) — a unique cultural project founded by Ukrainian women, which has already gained international authority, UNN reports.
This year's jury is a truly stellar team:
- Peter Straughan — Oscar and BAFTA winner, screenwriter of the film "The Conclave";
- Daniel Ings ("The Gentlemen", "The Crown");
- Tamara Lawrance ("The Silent Twins", "The Time");
- Diem Camille ("Alien: Earth", "The Wheel of Time");
- Marcia Kimpton — American director and producer;
- Victoria Emslie ("Downton Abbey", "12 Monkeys");
- Ksenia Bugrimova (The Bachelor, Wish List, Kyiv Day and Night, Grain) — co-founder of the festival;
- Elizabeth MacIntyre — documentary film curator.
The theme of the year is "Strategies for Peace: Women as Agents of Security".
The program includes:
- premieres of Ukrainian and international films;
- panel discussions and master classes;
- presentation of the Woman of World Impact Award.
The festival is supported by:
— Embassy of Ukraine in the United Kingdom;
— Embassy of the Czech Republic in the United Kingdom;
— Embassy of Estonia in the United Kingdom;
— Goethe-Institut;
— London Film;
— Mayor of London.
Prime Time Network — and other leading cultural institutions and networks.
WWIFF is about depth and strength, about red lips amidst a blitz, about resilience when the world is falling apart. We are proud that it is Ukrainian women who are making the festival, which for the second year has become a bridge between Ukraine, Britain and the world