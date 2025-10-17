London to host International Film Festival "Women and the World": a star-studded jury

From November 6 to 12, 2025, London will host the International Film Festival "Women and the World" (IFFWW) — a unique cultural project founded by Ukrainian women, which has already gained international authority, UNN reports.

This year's jury is a truly stellar team:

The theme of the year is "Strategies for Peace: Women as Agents of Security".

The program includes:

Prime Time Network — and other leading cultural institutions and networks.

WWIFF is about depth and strength, about red lips amidst a blitz, about resilience when the world is falling apart. We are proud that it is Ukrainian women who are making the festival, which for the second year has become a bridge between Ukraine, Britain and the world