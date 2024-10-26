London prepares for large-scale protests: right-wing vs. anti-racists
Kyiv • UNN
On Saturday, parallel rallies of right-wing anti-immigrant forces and anti-racism activists will be held in London. The police will step up security measures to prevent possible clashes between protesters.
In London, large rallies of right-wing protesters who oppose immigrants and demonstrators who fight racism are planned for Saturday. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
According to the information, the events will take place under the close supervision of the police, who will carry out an intensified operation to prevent possible clashes between the participants.
The “Unite the Kingdom” march, organized by anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, will begin at Victoria train station before moving on to Parliament. The police call on participants to maintain order and ensure security during the events.
Russia, China and Iran could spark violent protests in the US after the election - US intelligence23.10.24, 04:00 • 22164 views