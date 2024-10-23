Russia, China and Iran could spark violent protests in the US after the election - US intelligence
U.S. intelligence warns of possible attempts by Russia, China, and Iran to incite violent protests in the United States after the presidential election. Countries may use disinformation and cyberattacks to undermine the election process.
Russia, China and Iran intend to stir up hostility in American society before the November 5 presidential election. These countries may also consider provoking protests in the United States after the election. This is reported by Reuters with reference to intelligence, UNN reports.
It is noted that foreign actors may consider the use of physical threats and violence and are likely to conduct disinformation operations to create uncertainty and undermine the election process, according to US intelligence.
Sources noted that influential people, "especially from Russia, Iran and China," have learned lessons from the previous US elections and are now better prepared to use opportunities to foment unrest. This includes not only violence and physical attacks, but also information and cyber operations.
So far, US intelligence has not seen any cooperation between Russia, China, and Iran to influence the election. The United States is convinced that the voting system is secure enough to prevent unfriendly countries from influencing the outcome.
It is also assumed that foreign agents will almost certainly spread false claims of election irregularities after the vote. They could also use cyberattacks and espionage to disrupt news and government websites to provoke confusion about the election results, and spread disinformation about the vote count.
