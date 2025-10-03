Located 1400 km from Ukraine: drones hit an oil refinery in Orsk

On Friday, October 3, drones attacked an oil refinery in Orsk, Orenburg Oblast, Russia, 1,400 km from the border with Ukraine. This was reported on Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

According to open sources, the plant's capacity is about 6.6 million tons of oil per year. The enterprise produces gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, fuel oil, and bitumen.

The mayor of the city announced the dangers and urged citizens to go to shelters. Meanwhile, videos of the drone attack appeared online.

Russia launched 35 missiles and 381 drones at Ukraine overnight. The occupiers attacked energy facilities in two regions - 17 missiles and 303 drones were neutralized.