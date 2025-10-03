Located 1400 km from Ukraine: drones hit an oil refinery in Orsk
Kyiv • UNN
On October 3, drones attacked an oil refinery in the Orenburg region of Russia. The attack took place 1400 km from the border with Ukraine.
On Friday, October 3, drones attacked an oil refinery in Orsk, Orenburg Oblast, Russia, 1,400 km from the border with Ukraine. This was reported on Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.
Details
According to open sources, the plant's capacity is about 6.6 million tons of oil per year. The enterprise produces gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, fuel oil, and bitumen.
The mayor of the city announced the dangers and urged citizens to go to shelters. Meanwhile, videos of the drone attack appeared online.
Warning, video 18+!!!
Recall
Russia launched 35 missiles and 381 drones at Ukraine overnight. The occupiers attacked energy facilities in two regions - 17 missiles and 303 drones were neutralized.