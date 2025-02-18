Local History Museum in Uzhhorod wants to buy a car for almost UAH 2 million

The Transcarpathian Museum of Local Lore has announced a tender for the purchase of a TOYOTA Proace Verso or its equivalent. The expected cost is UAH 1,940,000. The relevant tender is posted on the online procurement platform Prozorro, reports UNN.



Municipal institution "Transcarpathian Regional Local History Museum named after Tyvodar Lehotskyi" of the Transcarpathian Regional Council, - the customer information says.

The museum plans to purchase a TOYOTA Proace Verso car with a diesel engine in the SHUTTLE configuration for 8 seats or its equivalent.

The expected value of the vehicle is UAH 1,940,000 (including VAT).

The procurement is carried out under the "open tender with special conditions" procedure.

The customer is a municipal institution located in Uzhhorod at 33 Kapitulna Street.

The purchase is planned during the war, when budget expenditures must be justified. However, it is not clear what exactly the museum needs a minivan for almost 2 million hryvnias for.

