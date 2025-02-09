Lithuania raised almost 900 thousand euros for drones for Ukraine in a few days

The solidarity action "Radarom!", organized on the eve of the third anniversary of the beginning of the russian war against Ukraine, continues in Lithuania, thanks to which it has already managed to raise 887,225 euros. This is reported by LRT, UNN reports.

Details

This initiative, which is being held for the third time, has united citizens and businesses in the country in an effort to help Ukrainian defenders.

Two-thirds of the funds raised during the campaign will be used to purchase Lithuanian-made drones and anti-drone systems, while one-third will be used to purchase equipment made in Ukraine. The event will last until February 24 (the anniversary of the full-scale invasion).

During the two previous campaigns, Lithuanian businesses and residents donated 22.8 million euros. The funds raised made it possible to purchase 17 radars, 69 anti-drone guns, 4 specialized vehicles for mobile radars and 1141 safety kits for military personnel.

