Lithuania prevents arson of military aid for Ukraine: three people detained
Lithuania has prevented a sabotage attempt against a cargo of military aid for Ukraine. Law enforcement officers detained three suspects, the situation is under control. This was reported by LRT, UNN.
In Siauliai last year, an attempt was made to set fire to military aid to Ukraine, and three people were detained after the suspects were identified.
“I know much more than I could say, as much of the information is confidential. Law enforcement and institutions are doing their job, and I can only say that many such cases have been prevented. Those who are trying to do it or organize it are also under some kind of supervision,” said Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Palukas.
He added that this episode is probably exceptional in that someone tried to implement it, but these actions were prevented.
Lithuanian Police Commissioner General Arunas Paulauskas announced the incident in Siauliai during his annual report on police activities on Thursday.
According to him, an international search has been launched to find the remaining suspects.
According to Paulauskas, this incident is “another hybrid attack against Lithuania.
As reported by BNS, last November it said that two Spanish citizens were detained in Siauliai on suspicion of a terrorist act. The media had previously reported that the Spaniards could have been hired by Russian special services.
At the time, Prosecutor General Nida Grunskene told reporters that Lithuanian law enforcement agencies were conducting several dozen pre-trial investigations into suspected sabotage operations, but did not comment on the investigation in more detail.
Paulauskas called the attempted terrorist attack in Siauliai and the spontaneous combustion of parcels at the DHL center in Germany last year part of a hybrid war.
The Security Service and the National Police detained 5 more accomplices of Russian special services who committed arson attacks in different regions of Ukraine.