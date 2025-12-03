Lithuania introduces compulsory military service: 5,000 citizens to join the army

Lithuania is introducing mandatory basic military service from January 2 to December 31 next year. About 5,000 citizens are planned to be conscripted into the army. This is reported by the press service of the Lithuanian Armed Forces, according to UNN.

It is noted that mandatory conscription in the country will last throughout 2026 - from January 2 to December 31. In total, approximately 5,000 conscripts are planned to be involved.

The 2026 conscription is a targeted step to strengthen our national defense system. Different terms and service programs allow us to flexibly respond to the needs of the army, and young people to choose the most suitable service format for them. Focusing on reserve and combat readiness are key priorities in modern security conditions - said Colonel Danas Mockūnas, commander of the military commanders of the Lithuanian Armed Forces.

Their structure will be diverse, taking into account the different needs of Lithuania and the capabilities of the conscripts themselves:

3870 people will be called up for compulsory initial military service lasting 9 months;

90 specialists among the professions necessary for the army will serve 3 months.

650 servicemen will serve 160-200 days under junior officer-commander training programs: 340 - in Lithuanian army units, 310 - in the Lithuanian Military Academy.

450 young people will be called up for 90-120 days of service under training programs for basic military service or military specialization, which will last 3 years.

The Armed Forces emphasized that they tried to make conscription more convenient for young people studying. High school graduates who have turned 18 will be able to go to service immediately after receiving their certificate, and students will be offered alternative, shorter service options so that they can combine it with their studies.

In 2024, Lithuania approved a reform of the conscription campaign, according to which high school graduates must serve in the army before entering university.

