Lithuania introduces compulsory military service: 5,000 citizens to join the army

$42.340.08
49.310.42
ukenru
11:38 PM • 2380 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
10:18 PM • 7168 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 21346 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 57979 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 43164 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 34846 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 32258 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 58145 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 54719 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 60994 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
1.5m/s
95%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian cosmonaut Artemyev suspended from Crew-12 mission due to SpaceX rule violationDecember 2, 04:45 PM • 9818 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 22273 views
Trump said the US is no longer funding the conflict in Ukraine and is looking for a path to peaceVideoDecember 2, 05:44 PM • 15976 views
Threats primarily aimed at Odesa: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to Putin's words about an attack on Ukrainian portsDecember 2, 06:12 PM • 3666 views
NATO responded to Putin's threats about readiness to fight Europe – diplomat called Kremlin's statements unrealistic – BBCDecember 2, 07:13 PM • 5042 views
Publications
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 22298 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 32414 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber policeDecember 2, 02:40 PM • 31220 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growthDecember 2, 11:57 AM • 32376 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 57977 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Zelenska
Pope Leo XIV
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Republic of Ireland
Europe
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 45760 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 47786 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 103684 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 78066 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 94011 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Forbes
Airbus A320 series
TikTok

Lithuania introduces compulsory military service: 5,000 citizens to join the army

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

From January 2 to December 31, 2026, Lithuania is introducing compulsory basic military service, planning to conscript about 5,000 citizens. Conscripts will have various service options, including a 9-month compulsory service and shorter programs for specialists and students.

Lithuania introduces compulsory military service: 5,000 citizens to join the army

Lithuania is introducing mandatory basic military service from January 2 to December 31 next year. About 5,000 citizens are planned to be conscripted into the army. This is reported by the press service of the Lithuanian Armed Forces, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that mandatory conscription in the country will last throughout 2026 - from January 2 to December 31. In total, approximately 5,000 conscripts are planned to be involved.

The 2026 conscription is a targeted step to strengthen our national defense system. Different terms and service programs allow us to flexibly respond to the needs of the army, and young people to choose the most suitable service format for them. Focusing on reserve and combat readiness are key priorities in modern security conditions

- said Colonel Danas Mockūnas, commander of the military commanders of the Lithuanian Armed Forces.

Their structure will be diverse, taking into account the different needs of Lithuania and the capabilities of the conscripts themselves:

  • 3870 people will be called up for compulsory initial military service lasting 9 months;
    • 90 specialists among the professions necessary for the army will serve 3 months.
      • 650 servicemen will serve 160-200 days under junior officer-commander training programs: 340 - in Lithuanian army units, 310 - in the Lithuanian Military Academy.
        • 450 young people will be called up for 90-120 days of service under training programs for basic military service or military specialization, which will last 3 years.

          Baltic states develop mass evacuation plans in case of Russian attack - Reuters10.10.25, 09:16 • 3803 views

          The Armed Forces emphasized that they tried to make conscription more convenient for young people studying. High school graduates who have turned 18 will be able to go to service immediately after receiving their certificate, and students will be offered alternative, shorter service options so that they can combine it with their studies.

          Lithuania wants to adopt Ukraine's experience in protecting against Russian drones as soon as possible - Prime Minister06.10.25, 12:36 • 2975 views

          Recall

          In 2024, Lithuania approved a reform of the conscription campaign, according to which high school graduates must serve in the army before entering university.

          Latvian President: NATO must be ready to use force against Russia for airspace violations24.09.25, 03:13 • 4591 view

          Vita Zelenetska

          News of the World
          Mobilization
          Lithuania