Lithuania expelled 22 Belarusians from the country, deeming them a threat to national security

$44.560.1751.790.15
ukenru
01:47 PM • 394 views
I am not clinging to my position — Kravchenko commented on whether he is ready to resign as Prosecutor General following searches at the Prosecutor General's Office
01:02 PM • 6708 views
The metro and city institutions will operate, while mass events will be restricted — how life in Kyiv will change after September 10
08:53 AM • 15957 views
Kyiv is preparing reserves of water and food in case of emergencies
September 7, 06:56 AM • 21356 views
Ukr Ukrainians can receive almost UAH 20,000 for heating — who is eligible for assistance and where to apply
September 7, 01:21 AM • 34527 views
"Let’s have a rematch in November": Fury challenges Usyk to a third fight
September 6, 11:12 PM • 37085 views
Night drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: shopping center catches firePhotoVideo
September 6, 10:05 PM • 21512 views
Witkoff and Kushner departed Kyiv by the "Peace Express" trainPhoto
September 6, 08:22 PM • 30697 views
Kravchenko: My position does not exempt me from scrutiny, but neither does it отмен the requirement to substantiate accusations with facts
September 6, 02:36 PM • 42651 views
Russia's Ryazan oil refinery has completely halted operations following a strike by FP-1 drones.Video
September 6, 10:32 AM • 43900 views
Kravchenko denied his involvement in covering up illegal call centers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+20°
4.4m/s
41%
752mm
Popular news
Only idiots or traitors can rejoice at the AfD's triumph in Germany — TuskPhotoSeptember 7, 04:15 AM • 16438 views
Kim Jong Un commissioned a second nuclear destroyer September 7, 05:16 AM • 9438 views
Kallas canceled the launch of the EU defense group due to pressure from diplomats - Politico09:51 AM • 7720 views
From an analytical report to a criminal case: a lawyer explained how the Economic Security Bureau opens proceedings against businesses11:15 AM • 12998 views
Fire Point at the defense exhibition MSPO in Poland will showcase the FP-5 "Flamingo" and the FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missiles12:38 PM • 6534 views
Publications
UEFA Champions League 2026/27: First-round schedule01:32 PM • 1246 views
The metro and city institutions will operate, while mass events will be restricted — how life in Kyiv will change after September 1001:02 PM • 6760 views
Fire Point at the defense exhibition MSPO in Poland will showcase the FP-5 "Flamingo" and the FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missiles12:38 PM • 6694 views
From an analytical report to a criminal case: a lawyer explained how the Economic Security Bureau opens proceedings against businesses11:15 AM • 13073 views
Do hormones really determine our achievements: what actually influences motivation and success
Exclusive
September 6, 07:50 AM • 55283 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Andrius Kubilius
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Crimea
Luhansk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston shared the last piece of advice she received from Dolly PartonSeptember 4, 11:07 PM • 47857 views
Steve Irwin's wife spoke about the "Crocodile Hunter's" final weeks of life 20 years laterPhotoSeptember 4, 10:06 PM • 46032 views
Blogger Anastasiia Skalnytska announced her divorce from her husbandVideoSeptember 4, 04:24 PM • 55503 views
Kelly Osbourne revealed how she coped with harsh body-shaming after her father's deathPhotoSeptember 4, 12:05 AM • 73377 views
Khloé Kardashian showed her children on their first day of school and admitted that she is not ready for them to grow upPhotoSeptember 3, 11:07 PM • 68703 views
Actual
Heating
Shahed-136
Iron dome
DJI Mavic
Gold

Lithuania expelled 22 Belarusians from the country, deeming them a threat to national security

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Lithuania revoked their permits and expelled 22 Belarusians, banning them from entering the Schengen Area for five years. Their company concealed its ties to the defense industries of Russia and Belarus.

Lithuania expelled 22 Belarusians from the country, deeming them a threat to national security

Lithuania’s State Security Department (VSD) reported on Monday that 22 Belarusian citizens who worked for a technology company in the country had been deemed a threat to national security and expelled. LRT reports, UNN writes.

The State Security Department submitted to the Migration Department its findings regarding the activities of 22 Belarusian citizens in Lithuania. The individuals, who worked for a technology company, were deemed a threat to Lithuania’s national security. Their temporary residence permits in Lithuania were revoked

- the intelligence agency reported.

These people were expelled from Lithuania and banned from returning. All 22 were also banned from entering the Schengen Area for five years, the VSD reported.

The Belarusian citizens worked for a company that participated in a project of the European Union Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA) and fraudulently obtained nearly €500,000.

An investigation led by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office and conducted by Lithuania’s Financial Crimes Investigation Service in cooperation with the VSD established that the company concealed ties to the Russian and Belarusian military-industrial complexes.

The aim of the project was to develop high-precision satellite navigation receivers capable of using the Galileo High Accuracy Service for agricultural needs, including controlling agricultural machinery and supporting precision farming operations.

The project’s total budget exceeded €1 million, of which more than €745,000 was funded by EUSPA. In fact, the company received €447,272.

Mourning wreaths appeared near defense companies in Lithuania and the Czech Republic – Russian intelligence services suspected of provocation31.08.26, 00:36 • 17273 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Belarus
Lithuania