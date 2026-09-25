Lithuania and Poland are jointly developing an international population evacuation plan

Lithuania, together with Poland, is developing an international evacuation plan that will be used if it becomes necessary to evacuate some residents of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia across the border. Delfi reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the director of the National Crisis Management Center (NCMC), Vilmantas Vitkauskas, procedures, logistical and infrastructure capabilities are currently being assessed jointly with Polish colleagues, and the plan itself is to be prepared after coordination between the two countries.

"We also have an international aspect of evacuation: what will happen if it becomes necessary to evacuate across the border a certain number of residents of Lithuania as well as neighboring Latvia and Estonia. In such situations, when there is a threat of war that is gradually approaching in the exercise scenario, the border regime usually changes. Border control is introduced to ensure mobilization and prevent people holding certain important positions from leaving the country, so that they remain here and perform their duties," Vitkauskas said.

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According to him, in such a case, a large flow of evacuees could accumulate near the border, so it is necessary to assess in advance, together with Polish colleagues, how to manage such a situation.

"We will examine all procedural shortcomings, document them, and then a plan will emerge, to be prepared jointly by agreement between the two countries," the head of the NCMC noted.

He emphasized that, while preparing the plan, it is also necessary to assess traffic flows, transport connections, and the condition of the infrastructure. As Vitkauskas noted, it is important to anticipate how the flows of people leaving and arriving will be organized, as well as to assess the need to reinforce bridges and other infrastructure requirements.

Vitkauskas pointed out that the Suwałki Corridor is of particular importance in this process, as it is important both from a military and a logistical perspective.

"Therefore, the participation of Polish colleagues is of great importance, and we are extremely grateful to them for joining us and showing great interest… Poland's participation takes us to another level," he added.

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