Nauseda: a new rotation of U.S. troops is already on its way to Lithuania

A new rotation of U.S. troops is already heading to Lithuania. This was stated by the country’s President Gitanas Nausėda, reports UNN.

Details

I have just received confirmation that a new contingent of U.S. troops is already heading to Lithuania. We are grateful to U.S. President Donald Trump and the U.S. administration for this decision, which is important not only for Lithuania but also for the security of the entire region. The presence of U.S. troops in Lithuania is an integral component of our deterrence and collective defense system - Nausėda wrote in a post on the social network X.

We remind you

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda stated that a Russian “Gerbera” drone was shot down recently in the Kaišiadorys district. It was intended to attack Ukraine but deviated from its course.