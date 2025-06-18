Lithium deposit in Kirovohrad region may become a pilot project under agreement with the USA - Svyrydenko

The development of the "Dobra" lithium deposit in the Kirovohrad region could potentially become the first pilot project within the framework of joint investment within the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Fund under an agreement with the United States, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko said on Facebook, writes UNN.

We have investors interested in several deposits. One of them is the "Dobra" lithium deposit in the Kirovohrad region. The working group will process the request for its development. (...) Also, this deposit potentially falls under the mandate of the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Fund. Its development may become the first pilot project within the framework of joint investment - wrote Svyrydenko.

According to her, "if all the requirements of the law are met - at the next meeting we will launch the procedure for announcing a competition for all interested companies".

"Of course, it will take more time before the announcement of the competition, a number of protocol decisions. But we are purposefully preparing specific investment projects and solutions," the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

US Mineral Agreement: Ukraine agrees to start allowing investors to develop lithium deposits