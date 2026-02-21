Linguicide is a component of the war Russia is waging against Ukraine - language ombudsman Ivanovska

$43.270.00
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
11:02 AM • 7836 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - Media
09:59 AM • 8264 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 11086 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 20756 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 31775 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 26048 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 30184 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 27852 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
February 20, 12:53 PM • 23773 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
IOC to launch investigation into FIFA head Infantino over his participation in Trump's political eventFebruary 21, 03:41 AM • 8396 views
Russian tanker heads to Cuba, bypassing US sanctions amid island's energy collapseFebruary 21, 04:14 AM • 8744 views
Colombia has made progress in negotiations with Venezuela on resuming natural gas tradeFebruary 21, 04:31 AM • 10562 views
South Korea considers joining PURL program to support Ukraine with weaponsFebruary 21, 04:48 AM • 11807 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interview07:37 AM • 8718 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 31927 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 41166 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 52325 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 69369 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 106868 views
UNN Lite
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhoto08:33 AM • 4636 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interview07:37 AM • 8752 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 11945 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 14734 views
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the warFebruary 20, 01:28 PM • 20371 views
Linguicide is a component of the war Russia is waging against Ukraine - language ombudsman Ivanovska

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

On February 21, Ukraine celebrates International Mother Language Day, which is a reminder of cultural diversity and the right to preserve linguistic heritage. For Ukraine, it is also a day to protect the language in wartime conditions, as stated by the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, Olena Ivanovska.

Linguicide is a component of the war Russia is waging against Ukraine - language ombudsman Ivanovska
Photo: "Russification - genocide of Ukraine"

On February 21, Ukraine celebrates International Mother Language Day - a holiday that reminds us of cultural diversity, multilingualism, and the right of every nation to preserve its linguistic heritage. For Ukraine, it is also a day to protect the language during wartime. This was written on Facebook by the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, Olena Ivanovska, as reported by UNN.

Details

For most countries, this holiday is about preservation. For Ukraine, it is also about protection. We are a state that, with weapons in hand, defends not only its territorial integrity but also the right to remain ourselves and speak our native language. The Ukrainian language has been tried to be destroyed by the empire for centuries. When it fails to be banned, it is displaced. When it fails to be displaced, its speakers are punished and tried to be broken. Linguicide is a component of the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine.

- the post reads.

Olena Ivanovska emphasizes that Ukraine consistently demonstrates its commitment to European standards for the protection of the rights of national minorities and indigenous peoples. The Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law on the implementation of the provisions of the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages, which expands the list of languages subject to protection. According to preliminary data, this document is currently awaiting the signature of the President of Ukraine.

We strive to ensure proper conditions for the development of linguistic diversity in Ukraine in accordance with international obligations and, at the same time, with strict adherence to the status of the Ukrainian language as the state language. Representatives of each national community have every opportunity to preserve and develop their language. At the same time, knowledge of the state language and its use in the areas defined by Ukrainian legislation is a necessary condition for full participation in the public life of the state. The protection of linguistic diversity and the affirmation of the Ukrainian language as the state language are not mutually exclusive processes.

 - the post emphasizes.

Recall

The Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, Olena Ivanovska, spoke about the mechanisms for protecting the Ukrainian language, the number of citizens' appeals, and responsibility for violating language legislation.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
Olena Ivanovska
War in Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine