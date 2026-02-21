Linguicide is a component of the war Russia is waging against Ukraine - language ombudsman Ivanovska

Photo: "Russification - genocide of Ukraine"

On February 21, Ukraine celebrates International Mother Language Day - a holiday that reminds us of cultural diversity, multilingualism, and the right of every nation to preserve its linguistic heritage. For Ukraine, it is also a day to protect the language during wartime. This was written on Facebook by the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, Olena Ivanovska, as reported by UNN.

For most countries, this holiday is about preservation. For Ukraine, it is also about protection. We are a state that, with weapons in hand, defends not only its territorial integrity but also the right to remain ourselves and speak our native language. The Ukrainian language has been tried to be destroyed by the empire for centuries. When it fails to be banned, it is displaced. When it fails to be displaced, its speakers are punished and tried to be broken. Linguicide is a component of the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine. - the post reads.

Olena Ivanovska emphasizes that Ukraine consistently demonstrates its commitment to European standards for the protection of the rights of national minorities and indigenous peoples. The Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law on the implementation of the provisions of the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages, which expands the list of languages subject to protection. According to preliminary data, this document is currently awaiting the signature of the President of Ukraine.

We strive to ensure proper conditions for the development of linguistic diversity in Ukraine in accordance with international obligations and, at the same time, with strict adherence to the status of the Ukrainian language as the state language. Representatives of each national community have every opportunity to preserve and develop their language. At the same time, knowledge of the state language and its use in the areas defined by Ukrainian legislation is a necessary condition for full participation in the public life of the state. The protection of linguistic diversity and the affirmation of the Ukrainian language as the state language are not mutually exclusive processes. - the post emphasizes.

