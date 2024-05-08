Like Hitler's Nazism, Putin's Nazism wants its borders to end nowhere - Zelenskyy

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 74962 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105874 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148808 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152971 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249535 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173917 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165197 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148295 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225451 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113045 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 45139 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 40119 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 34066 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58462 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52513 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249535 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225451 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211608 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237376 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224218 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 74962 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52513 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58462 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112729 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113639 views
Actual
Like Hitler's Nazism, Putin's Nazism wants its borders to end nowhere - Zelenskyy

Like Hitler's Nazism, Putin's Nazism wants its borders to end nowhere - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17226 views

Like Hitler's Nazism, Putin's Nazism wants its borders to end nowhere, seeking to dominate and subjugate the world through violence and propaganda. According to Zelenskyy, he will be stopped by the courage and determination of those who stand up to evil and defend life.

Like Hitler's Nazism, this Nazism of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants its borders to end nowhere. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II, an UNN correspondent reports.

It is obvious that the Russian state is at war not only against our Ukrainian independence, not only against our state, but against everything that gives life to the state and the people. We hear them in Moscow threatening the same kind of destruction that they are bringing to Ukraine. The same kind of destruction is threatened to other nations of the world. This is exactly what modern Nazism is. It is rooted in the Kremlin. It wants to rule and rule for life. It has subjugated Russia with propaganda and militarism, it replaces the law with violence and the truth with its desires. And this is not just something that can be limited to this war, to the destruction of life in one country. Just like Hitler's Nazism, Putin's Nazism wants its borders to end nowhere

- Zelensky said.

He emphasized that there is and will be a line that Russian Nazis will not cross.

"This is the courage of everyone who stands up to evil. It is the determination of everyone who stops the ruins and saves people from extermination and humiliation. It is the cooperation of the world's nations that helps life to survive and win. It is the integrity of those who come to such places, to such memorials, to honor the defense of life and do not come to the inauguration of evil," the President said.

The world is not ready to treat Putin like Hitler - political scientist07.05.24, 16:55 • 168589 views

Addendum

In his video address on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II , Zelensky saidthat today Hitler's ideas are being voiced in Russian and Nazi crimes are being committed under the Russian flag. According to the President, only a united free world can stop this, just as in 1945.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising