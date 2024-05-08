Like Hitler's Nazism, Putin's Nazism wants its borders to end nowhere - Zelenskyy

Like Hitler's Nazism, this Nazism of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants its borders to end nowhere. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II, an UNN correspondent reports.

It is obvious that the Russian state is at war not only against our Ukrainian independence, not only against our state, but against everything that gives life to the state and the people. We hear them in Moscow threatening the same kind of destruction that they are bringing to Ukraine. The same kind of destruction is threatened to other nations of the world. This is exactly what modern Nazism is. It is rooted in the Kremlin. It wants to rule and rule for life. It has subjugated Russia with propaganda and militarism, it replaces the law with violence and the truth with its desires. And this is not just something that can be limited to this war, to the destruction of life in one country. Just like Hitler's Nazism, Putin's Nazism wants its borders to end nowhere - Zelensky said.

He emphasized that there is and will be a line that Russian Nazis will not cross.

"This is the courage of everyone who stands up to evil. It is the determination of everyone who stops the ruins and saves people from extermination and humiliation. It is the cooperation of the world's nations that helps life to survive and win. It is the integrity of those who come to such places, to such memorials, to honor the defense of life and do not come to the inauguration of evil," the President said.

Addendum

In his video address on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II , Zelensky saidthat today Hitler's ideas are being voiced in Russian and Nazi crimes are being committed under the Russian flag. According to the President, only a united free world can stop this, just as in 1945.