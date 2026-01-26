$43.170.00
January 25, 06:28 PM • 10960 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 18103 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
January 25, 04:17 PM • 17267 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
January 25, 03:48 PM • 16537 views
Ranking of the world's strongest armies: Ukraine ranked 20th
January 25, 12:24 PM • 15757 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
January 25, 11:02 AM • 15277 views
Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of LithuaniaPhotoVideo
January 25, 10:05 AM • 14927 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
January 25, 08:49 AM • 15847 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM • 26822 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 45176 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Lightning strikes protesters in Brazil, 72 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

72 people were injured after lightning struck a crowd of protesters in Brazil's capital. The lightning hit supporters of convicted ex-president Jair Bolsonaro.

Lightning strikes protesters in Brazil, 72 injured

At least 72 people were injured after lightning struck a crowd of protesters in the Brazilian capital, Brasília. This was reported by the Daily Star, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that lightning struck an area where supporters of the convicted former president Jair Bolsonaro had gathered during rain and thunderstorms, as thousands of people stood in the square.

Lightning struck a group located in the central part of the capital, on Monumental Avenue. In total, 72 people received assistance at a fire department tent located nearby.

Recall

In Kryvyi Rih, on October 26, a lightning strike caused power outages. In particular, the Inhulets district was left without electricity.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents