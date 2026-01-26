Lightning strikes protesters in Brazil, 72 injured

At least 72 people were injured after lightning struck a crowd of protesters in the Brazilian capital, Brasília. This was reported by the Daily Star, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that lightning struck an area where supporters of the convicted former president Jair Bolsonaro had gathered during rain and thunderstorms, as thousands of people stood in the square.

Lightning struck a group located in the central part of the capital, on Monumental Avenue. In total, 72 people received assistance at a fire department tent located nearby.

Recall

In Kryvyi Rih, on October 26, a lightning strike caused power outages. In particular, the Inhulets district was left without electricity.

Brazil's ex-president Bolsonaro denied house arrest after hospital discharge