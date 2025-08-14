Life imprisonment for killing civilians: Russian soldier sentenced in Kharkiv

A Kharkiv court sentenced a 21-year-old Russian soldier to life imprisonment for shooting two civilians in the Kharkiv region in October 2024. The prosecution proved his guilt in violating the laws of war and intentional murder, and the accused himself admitted his guilt. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

The military occupier, known by the call sign "Dukh" (Spirit), served in the 23rd Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 6th Army of the Russian Armed Forces and, during combat operations in the village of Petropavlivka in the Kharkiv region, illegally detained three civilians along with other occupiers. Two men, held with their hands tied, were shot dead on the order of commander "Gryf" (Griffin).

One of the victims managed to escape. The perpetrator was detained by Ukrainian troops, and the case was investigated by the SBU and the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office. The court found his involvement in war crimes proven and imposed the most severe punishment — life imprisonment.

