Murder of a teenager on the Kyiv funicular: court extended the detention of a State Protection Department employee

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1544 views

Shevchenkivskyi District Court extended the pre-trial detention of Artem Kosov, accused in the case of the teenager's death on the funicular. The arrest will be valid until October 11 without the right to bail.

Murder of a teenager on the Kyiv funicular: court extended the detention of a State Protection Department employee

Shevchenkivskyi Court of Kyiv extended the pre-trial detention of Artem Kosov, an employee of the State Protection Department, accused in the case of the death of a teenager at the funicular station, until October 11 without the right to bail. This was reported by a correspondent of UNN.

"The court ruled to extend the pre-trial detention of the accused Kosov... in the form of detention without an alternative of bail... until October 11," the judge stated.

The prosecution applied to the court with a request to extend the pre-trial detention measure in the form of detention without an alternative of bail.

"There was a need to extend the term of the pre-trial detention measure in the form of detention without an alternative of bail. The prosecution applies to the court with a corresponding request," said Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko at the hearing.

In turn, the defense of the accused asked to mitigate Kosov's pre-trial detention and change the arrest to round-the-clock house arrest. The next hearing will take place on August 20.

Addition

At today's court hearing, a new pro bono lawyer was appointed. The case of former UDO employee Artem Kosov, accused of killing a 16-year-old boy on the funicular, was repeatedly disrupted due to the absence of a defense lawyer.

Recall

On April 8, 2024, Artem Kosov was notified of suspicion of intentional murder of a teenager. As established by the investigation, the incident occurred at the upper funicular station, which leads to the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery. Kosov, being intoxicated, began to harass a group of teenagers, among whom was Maksym Materukhin. Kosov pushed the 16-year-old boy, who died from the impact when he fell.

The investigation in the proceedings was conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation, as at the time of the crime, the suspect was serving in the UDO.

On April 9, 2024, the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv remanded the law enforcement officer in custody for 60 days, without the right to bail. After that, the pre-trial detention was extended several times, and currently the accused is in the pre-trial detention center.

On May 5, 2024, DBR employees completed the pre-trial investigation, after which the case materials were handed over to the defense for review. On May 29, the indictment against Artem Kosov, an employee of the State Protection Department, was transferred to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital. During the investigation, DBR investigators established that the murder of the minor was committed out of hooligan motives, for which he faces life imprisonment.

Anna Murashko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies